U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,770.50
    +15.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,620.00
    +93.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,894.50
    +63.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.40
    +7.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.64
    -0.19 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.10
    -0.60 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9960
    -0.0054 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.42
    +0.88 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1409
    +0.0048 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1080
    -0.3020 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,586.19
    -956.15 (-5.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.92
    -33.79 (-8.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.39
    +7.14 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     
6

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures ascend ahead of CPI inflation data

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

U.S. stock futures hobbled forward in the early trade Thursday as Wall Street awaited consumer price data and monitored runoff election tallies.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added just 30 points, or 0.1%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) inched 0.4% higher. The moves come after each of the major averages slid at least 2% Wednesday over midterm election uncertainty.

Republicans appeared poised to take control of the House but did not sweep polls at the extent anticipated, undermining optimism over the market-friendly gridlock investors anticipated.

Even as Wall Street awaits political clarity, with vote counting still underway, GLOBALT Investments vice president and senior portfolio manager Thomas Martin argues that markets are laser focused now on only one thing: the effect of central bank tightening on inflation.

“So far, the effects seem to be not all that appreciably different from zero,” he said in a note late Wednesday. “Yes, there have been data points hinting at the easing of some prices, but they haven’t been able to muster sustainable momentum.”

Investors are bracing for another hot inflation reading when the government releases its October Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect the headline print to show an annual 7.9% rise, while the core figure comes in at 6.5%.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02: U.S. Federal Reserve Bank Board Chairman Jerome Powell answers reporters&#39; questions during a news conference following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FMOC) at the bank headquarters on November 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. In a move to fight inflation, Powell announced that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, the sixth interest rate increase this year and the fourth time in a row at rates this high. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02: U.S. Federal Reserve Bank Board Chairman Jerome Powell answers reporters' questions during a news conference on November 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Until the latest policy-setting meeting earlier this month, traders hoped Federal Reserve officials would ease their monetary tightening plans as economic data softens. But Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against the notion that a shift in the Fed’s path is imminent, with inflation and payrolls still firmly elevated.

“The recent inflation data have again come in higher than expected,” Powell said. “Price pressures remain evident across a broad range of goods and services.”

Renewed risk-off sentiment on Wednesday was also stoked by the fast collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange run by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. Concerns over the possibility of insolvency for FTX after rival Binance walked back on an emergency rescue deal to buy the firm wreaked havoc on crypto markets, with jitters pouring over into other risk assets. Bitcoin hovered around $16,300 Thursday morning.

UNITED STATES - MAY 12: From right, Terrence A. Duffy, CEO of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX US Derivatives, Christopher Edmonds, chief development officer of the Intercontinental Exchange, and Christopher Perkins, president of CoinFund, testify during the House Agriculture Committee hearing titled Changing Market Roles: The FTX Proposal and Trends in New Clearinghouse Models, in Longworth Building on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - MAY 12: Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX US Derivatives, testifies during a House Agriculture Committee hearing on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

On the corporate front, shares of Bumble (BMBL) sank 15% in extended trading after unveiling third-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates and downwardly revised guidance for the current period over currency headwinds and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

ZipRecruiter (ZIP) shares, meanwhile, jumped by the same amount after the online employment marketplace raised its full-year outlook and greenlighted a $200 million increase to its share repurchase program.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • October CPI preview: Inflation likely eased slightly from last month

    U.S. inflation likely remained stubbornly high last month despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to get a grip on prices that have surged at a historic pace.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK hits 5-year low as FTX collapse spurs crypto wreck

    The flagship exchange-traded fund of ARK Invest has fallen to its lowest level in five years after cryptoworld’s latest crisis sent risk assets into a tailspin this week.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX is not the Lehman Brothers of crypto: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, Nov. 10.

  • JPMorgan Team Says Crypto Markets Face ‘Cascade’ of Margin Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto markets face weeks of deleveraging in the fallout from the crisis at digital-asset exchange FTX.com, a period of upheaval that could push Bitcoin down to $13,000, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Had a

  • What the CPI Will Tell Us About Inflation

    At 8:30 am ET, the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be published giving the latest insight into the pace of inflation. This release will most likely shape not only how equity markets open today but also rate hike expectations for the Fed's December monetary policy meeting. The market expectation is for headline CPI to rise 8.0% year-over-year vs. September's 8.2% print while October's core CPI is expected to rise 6.5% year-over-year, a tick lower compared to September's 6.6% figure.

  • The games industry is facing a cold holiday season

    Social media is eating away at my time, so I'm finally cutting back.

  • US Futures Rise as CPI Bets Keep Bonds on Edge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stock-index futures rose, while Treasuries fluctuated, as investors remained on the edge before a report projected to show inflation in the world’s largest economy moderated for a fourth successive month.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Had a Death Sp

  • Richmond Fed's Barkin: Inflation fight "may lead to a downturn"

    The Federal Reserve's fight to lower inflation "may lead to a downturn" as the central bank's interest rate increases are "challenged" by still-high consumer savings, still-tight labor markets and ongoing supply problems, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday. The worst of the inflation surge may in fact have passed, he said. "Commodity prices seem to be cooling, supply chains seem to be easing up, excess spending is being spent down and the Fed is raising rates and doing what we need to do about it."

  • Binance issues statement on decision to walk away from FTX deal

    Binance tweeted out a statement regarding its decision to step away from its FTX deal.

  • Fed critic Cathie Wood counts on Republican midterm win for friendlier monetary policies

    Famed fund manager Cathie Wood thinks many of the market’s woes may be alleviated if Republicans win control of at least one chamber of Congress this midterm cycle.

  • NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • Hut 8 Reports Operating and Financial Results for Q3 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022"). All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise stated.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These industry leaders have been dragged lower by the downturn, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • 3 Green Flags for Amazon's Future

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock plunged after the company posted double-digit sales growth for the third quarter. Considering the broader economic weakness that is beyond Amazon's control, the stock's collapse looks overdone. Management remains focused on the long term by making investments in the business that expand the company's competitive advantage to drive more growth.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • Analysts Are Updating Their Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

    Shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up...

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Palantir Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock got crushed following its third-quarter earnings release on Monday morning. After weighing the reasons to buy and sell, Palantir offers real appeal to a specific type of investor. From a competitive standpoint, Palantir is in an enviable position.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Could Plunge as Much as 88%, According to Wall Street

    Although it's been a challenging year for new and tenured investors, Wall Street has historically remained optimistic about the equity markets. This is particularly visible in the price targets Wall Street analysts and pundits assign for publicly traded companies. For example, the vast majority of the innovation-driven companies that comprise the Nasdaq 100 -- an index of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- have a higher average price target set by Wall Street analysts and pundits than their current share price.