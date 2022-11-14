U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.25
    -12.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,712.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,784.50
    -63.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.40
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.94
    -1.02 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.30
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0322
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8950
    +0.0820 (+2.15%)
     

  • Vix

    23.89
    +0.36 (+1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0075 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4300
    +1.6750 (+1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,065.03
    +412.85 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.35
    +1.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,357.71
    +39.67 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge lower as retail earnings loom

Dani Romero
·Reporter
·3 min read

U.S. stock futures started the week on a downbeat note early Monday as Wall Street hinges on another round of earnings from the retail sector.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched lower by 0.3% in premarket trading, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked down by 0.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by as much as 0.4%.

Stocks on Friday ended the week with their biggest gains in months, with lighter inflation data sparking hopes among investors that a monetary policy shift is near. The S&P 500 rose nearly 6%, while the Nasdaq added around 8% for the week.

“Calling the rally impressive would be an understatement,” Paul Hickey, cofounder of Bespoke Investments, wrote in a note.

Treasury yields advanced and the dollar held firm following weekend comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who said the central bank still has "a ways to go. This isn’t ending in the next meeting or two.”

The comments echoed hawkish remarks this month from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and reinforcement from other colleagues who also reaffirmed that interest-rate increases were far from over.

Some stocks that were trending on Yahoo Finance on Monday:

  • Tyson Foods (TSN): The beef and poultry producer reported quarterly earnings that missed expectations, while sales rose above forecasts as the high inflationary environment weigh on margins.

  • Oatly Group AB (OTLY): The Swedish maker of oat-based dairy products posted a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss and revenue that fell short of estimates.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): AMC CEO Adam Aron signaled to Yahoo Finance Live that the movie theater giant is preparing to go on a shopping spree picking up theaters that are beginning to sell their locations amid financial hardships. The stock is down over 72% this year.

Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and The Home Depot (HD) are set to unveil third-quarter financials this week.

Also on Wall Street’s plate is another round of economic data, including the monthly retail sales report out on Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast a headline 1% increase for October after spending was unexpectedly flat in September as consumers pulled back on big-ticket items amid high inflation and climbing interest rates.

Elsewhere, President Joe Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday as the U.S. attempts a stronger alliance with nations that can help discourage China from taking military action against Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the world of cryptocurrencies continued to see a fast-moving sequence of events. The collapse of FTX International has threatened losses for both big and small investors, with FTX filing for bankruptcy on Friday in a stunning fall for a crypto empire. The fallout continued over the weekend. FTX probed a potential hack and asked customers to stay off the website, while crypto exchange Crypto.com sent to $405 million to the wrong recipient. Bitcoin edged higher Monday following a brutal week amid FTX’s deepening woes.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock could get a boost from an 'acceleration in market share gains': analyst

    AMD's new chips could be a big winner in 2023.

  • FTX's bust and crypto crash come with two silver linings

    A look at the bright side of crypto's major train wreck.

  • Stock market rally meets retail sales and retail earnings: What to know this week

    U.S. stocks are coming off of their best week since June, and Wall Street's ability to extend the winning streak likely hinges on news out of the retail sector in days ahead.

  • Alibaba and JD.com Stocks Are Rising. Don’t Thank Singles Day Sales Results.

    Chinese stocks have outperformed after progress was made with two key market headwinds. It has little to do with the Singles Day shopping event.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Biden, Xi Meet; Chip Giant AMD Jumps On Upgrades

    Dow Jones futures fell Monday as President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping began a closely watched meeting.

  • Crypto.com's errant $405M transaction triggers investors after FTX fiasco

    Crypto exchange Crypto.com is under the microscope after sending $405 million to the wrong recipient.

  • From Bad to Worse? Next Year’s Economic Risks Are Already Here

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a miserable year for the global economy. But things can always get worse.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File Is EmptyHistory says the Federal Reserve’s high-speed interest-rate hikes may well tip

  • BlackRock in Pact With Saudi Wealth Fund for Infrastructure

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File Is EmptyBlackRock Inc signed a pact with Saudi Arabia’s $620 billion wealth fund to explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East.Projects will be sourced across sec

  • Social Security Cuts Could Be Coming. Do These 3 Things to Compensate

    In the coming years, the program is expected to owe more in benefits than it collects in revenue. Of course, it's in lawmakers' best interest to step up and find a way to prevent benefit cuts from happening. If seniors were to lose a large chunk of their Social Security income, it could be enough to fuel a widespread poverty crisis.

  • Taylor Swift just wore a *totally* see-through dress to the MTV EMAs

    Taylor Swift wears a see through David Koma dress to the 2022 MTV EMAs, before changing into a second outfit part way through the night.

  • US Earnings to Watch: Walmart, Home Depot, Nvidia, Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as most of the US reporting season nears its end, this week’s earnings will put big-box chains, chipmakers and home-improvement retailers under a stark spotlight amid a deteriorating economic environment. Yet glimmers of optimism can still be seen. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest St

  • Favorable turn of events for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) insiders who've lost US$303k to date on a US$3.4m purchase

    Insiders who purchased US$3.4m worth of Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the past year recouped some of...

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.

    Our call of the day comes from Morgan Stanley where a team led by top U.S. strategist Mike Wilson sees the S&P 500 finishing next year almost on par with where it is now, at 3,900.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

    Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Will Be 'EXCITED' When Bitcoin Falls To This Price Level Amidst FTX Fiasco

    As the fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's blockchain empire FTX continues, investors are wary about the battered cryptocurrency market. The crypto industry has already seen the closure of major players, along with the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bubble bursting. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has dropped words of caution about Bitcoin's performance in the present market scenario. In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki says he is not looking at flipping Bitcoin by market cap as he is a

  • 3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • Stock Market Rally: 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities

    Even if the latest stock market surge is only temporary, buying these stocks should be a smart move.