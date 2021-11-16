U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,694.31
    +11.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,211.97
    +124.52 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,877.78
    +23.94 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,388.44
    -12.49 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.30
    -0.58 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6060
    -0.0170 (-1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3430
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4780
    +0.3490 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,969.62
    -3,666.05 (-5.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,497.38
    -10.01 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.68
    -24.18 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    +31.32 (+0.11%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after strong retail sales, Walmart and Home Depot earnings

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stocks gained on Tuesday, with traders digesting key new economic data on the state of the consumer after a couple of major retailers topped quarterly earnings results. 

New monthly retail sales data from the Commerce Department showed better-than-expected consumer spending trends heading into the holiday season. The total value of U.S. retail sales rose by 1.7% in October compared to September, topping expectations for a 1.4% rise, according to Bloomberg consensus data. The print was closely watched as an indicator of overall economic strength, given consumption comprises about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

Earnings results from retail juggernaut Walmart (WMT) further underscored solid shopping trends among American consumers. The company's closely watched U.S. comparable same-store sales grew 9.2% over last year in the third quarter, and by 15.6% compared to the same period in 2019, to exceed estimates for growth of 7%, according to Bloomberg consensus data. E-commerce sales also held up and grew by a better-than-expected 8%, compared to the 1.9% rise expected, even as more consumers returned to in-person shopping. Shares of Walmart rose in early trading following the report, and shares of peers including Target and Costco rose in sympathy. 

Home Depot (HD), meanwhile, also posted better-than-expected sales and earnings results as the company continued to see "elevated home improvement demand," CEO Craig Menear said in Home Depot's earnings statement. Comparable sales grew 6.1% compared to the 1.5% rise anticipated, and the stock closed in on a record high in pre-market trading. 

These reports came at the tail end of what has already been an exceptionally strong earnings season. As of Friday, 92% of S&P 500 companies had reported actual results, and of these, 81% of them had reported better-than-expected earnings results, according to FactSet.

The slew of better-than-expected corporate profits, coupled with still-accommodative monetary policy support, have helped power stocks to record highs throughout the year, and pushed the S&P 500 up by nearly 25% so far in 2021. These factors have also helped investors continue to push through concerns over persistently elevated inflation — though the stickiness of these rising prices remains a closely watched risk for investors. 

“We have a stock market that’s been on an absolute tear despite high inflation,” Michael Darda, MKM Partners chief economist, told Yahoo Finance Live. “That’s not aways been the case historically but it has this time around, and I think for a set of very specific reasons.”

“One is that market interest rates are still extremely low on a historical basis, even though they’re up year-to-date from where they were in January,” he said. “Liquidity levels are high and companies have a lot of pricing power, so profits have been very strong despite those high inflation readings. That doesn’t necessarily mean the market is going to continue to soar on a go-forward basis. I think it’s really going to come down to the future path of market interest rates and how the Fed maneuvers moving forward, because they will be moving into a tightening cycle probably before many forecasters assumed that they would.”

10:15 a.m. ET: U.S. manufacturing production reached highest level since March 2019 despite supply chain disruptions

U.S. manufacturing production surged by 1.2% to reach its highest level since early 2019 in October as the goods-producing sector rebounded from impacts related to Hurricane Ida in late summer. 

The increase, which was posted in a monthly report from the Federal Reserve, was biggest than the 0.9% rise expected, and marked a recovery from September's 0.7% drop in manufacturing production. 

Industrial production, a broader measure that includes output at mine sand utilities, was also up by a greater than expected 1.6% in October, or nearly double the 0.9% rise anticipated for the month. 

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks open mixed

Here's where markets were trading shortly after the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): +0.17 points (+0.00%) to 4,682.97

  • Dow (^DJI): +62.20 (+0.17%) to 36,149.65

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): -23.9 (-0.15%) to 15,829.95

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.21 (-0.26%) to $80.67 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$3.80 (-0.2%) to $1,862.80 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +0.6 bps to yield 1.627%

9:20 a.m. ET: Import prices jump in October, adding to inflationary signals

Import prices rose by a greater-than-expected margin in October compared to September, suggesting inflationary pressures were still rippling through the economy. 

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that import prices rose 1.2% on a monthly basis in October, coming in well above the 0.4% rise for September. This was also above the 1.0% increase consensus economists expected for October, according to Bloomberg data.

Energy prices were a major contributor to the headline number, with petroleum costs rising by 8.1% during the month. Excluding petroleum, however, the index of import prices still rose 0.5% during the month, or more than double September's 0.2% increase. 

8:39 a.m. ET: Retail sales exceed estimates, rising by 1.7% vs. 1.4% estimate

U.S. retail sales exceeded expectations in October and rose for a third straight month, showing the U.S. consumer was already spending at a strong clip heading into the holiday shopping season.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that retail sales grew by 1.7% month-on-month in October, topping estimates for 1.4%, according to Bloomberg consensus data. In September, retail sales had risen by 0.8%, with this figure upwardly revised from the 0.7% uptick previously reported.

So-called "non-store retailers" posted the largest percent increase in sales in October. This category, which captures e-commerce sales, saw a 4.0% monthly rise in sales. This was followed by gasoline station sales with a rise of 3.9% and electronics and appliance stores with a gain of 3.8%. 

Some of the categories associated with the reopening saw sales momentum slow, however. Food service and drinking places sales were flat during the month, and clothing and clothing accessory store sales turned negative to drop by 0.7%. 

7:25 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures rise ahead of retail sales, and as Walmart and Home Depot top estimates

Here's where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +3 points (+0.06%), to 4,682.00

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +64 points (+0.18%), to 36,073.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +9.5 points (+0.06%) to 16,197.25

  • Crude (CL=F): +$0.39 (+0.48%) to $81.27 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$8.50 (+0.46%) to $1,875.10 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.1 bps to yield 1.611%

6:15 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures edge higher as the overnight session kicks off

Here's where markets were trading Monday evening:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +1.75 points (+0.04%), to 4,680.75

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +16 points (+0.04%), to 36,025.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +6.5 points (+0.04%) to 16,194.25

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • The labor crunch is helping to feed the rise of the robots: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

  • U.S. retail sales accelerate in strong boost to economy

    U.S. retail sales surged in October, likely as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid empty shelves amid shortages of some goods because of the ongoing pandemic, giving the economy a lift at the start of the fourth quarter. The solid report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday suggested high inflation was not yet dampening spending, and added to strong employment growth in October and an acceleration in services sector activity in painting an upbeat picture of the economy after it grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter. Retail sales jumped 1.7% last month after increasing 0.8% in September.

  • The bull market will continue in 2022: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs takes a bullish stance on the stock market as the calendar rounds toward 2022.

  • Walmart raises full-year sales, profit forecasts as holidays start strong

    (Reuters) -Walmart Inc on Tuesday raised its annual sales and profit forecast in anticipation of a surge in demand for toys and apparel during the crucial holiday season, even as global supply chain disruptions hit its margins in the third quarter. Major retailers including Amazon.com have been struggling to bring products into the United States ahead of the peak shopping season due to shipping logjams, shuttered factories in parts of Asia and a scarcity of raw materials in the recent months. Walmart, which has been chartering its own vessels to move goods, said U.S. inventory was up 11.5% ahead of the busy festive season.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Home Depot, Walmart Report; Lucid, Rivian Surge; Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Stock

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 75 points Tuesday, as Home Depot and Walmart reported earnings. CEO Elon Musk sold more Tesla shares.

  • Walmart and Home Depot beat earnings estimates, post strong inventories amid supply chain issues

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Walmart and Home Depot, as well as the outlook for those retailers as the holiday season approaches.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq end slightly lower as investors look ahead to retail sales, Walmart earnings

    Stocks gained on Monday as investors monitored upbeat economic data out of China and awaited key retail sales and earnings results out from major U.S. companies later this week.

  • Why sticker shock at the used-car lot could get worse

    With new cars in short supply because of the ongoing chip shortage and supply disruptions, demand for used cars has skyrocketed, taking prices right along with it.

  • Peloton stock ticks up after the fitness company files to sell $1 billion worth of shares

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Peloton’s plans to sell an additional $1 billion worth of shares.

  • President Biden nears a Fed chair decision

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to round up details on the favorites for President Biden's Fed chair nominee, current Chairman Jerome Powell and Obama appointee Lael Brainard

  • Resist buying U.S. stocks and Treasurys, Morgan Stanley advises. Here’s what their strategists recommend buying instead.

    Strategists at Morgan Stanley say investors should resist buying U.S. stocks as part of their 2022 preview, in which they argue that the "hotter, faster" cycle advances.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • Big Short’s Burry Deletes Twitter Account After Musk Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry has deleted his Twitter account once again, shortly after “The Big Short” investor disclosed he ditched some of his biggest bearish bets.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA search for Burry’s account, @michaeljburry, on the Twitter.com webs

  • The Home Depot Announces Third Quarter Results

    The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $36.8 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of $3.3 billion, or 9.8 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 6.1 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 5.5 percent.

  • After a Pullback, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Presents a High Risk - High Reward Opportunity

    Few asset classes can match the volatility of cryptocurrencies. Naturally, companies like Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)that operate in that space peg themselves to the volatility. Interestingly enough, despite the drop of 27% in a single session, this move has undone just two weeks of market movement.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Just Plunged. Are They Still Buys?

    Take for example both Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Lemonade posted a mostly outstanding quarter. In force premium, which has the complicated definition of "average aggregate annual premium," and is calculated by multiplying total customer count by average premium per customer, increased 84% year over year.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

    Wall Street got jittery last week as Wedbush Securities analyst Matt Bryson downgraded Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock from outperform to neutral on Friday, Nov. 6, citing the company's sky-high valuation. Bryson admitted that he doesn't see any negative factors affecting Nvidia and remains positive about the company's prospects. Interestingly, the Wedbush analyst raised his price target on Nvidia stock from $220 to $300.

  • Tesla shares offloaded by Elon Musk, Rivian stock surges, Lucid unveils 2022 production target

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman examine trends in the EV space, including Rivian's upward momentum, Lucid's production goals, and Elon Musk continuing to offload his Tesla shares during a stock dip for the company.

  • 10 Reddit Stocks to Buy in November

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit stocks to buy in November. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit Stocks to Buy in November. Retail traders, who often use internet platform Reddit to exchange investment ideas, have helped push the social media firm into […]

  • Voyager Digital Reports Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced revenue and user metrics for the Fiscal 2022 First Quarter ended September 30, 2021.