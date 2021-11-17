Stock market news live updates: Stock future mixed, hovering below record levels

Stock futures traded mixed Wednesday morning as investors digested a set of mixed corporate earnings results from more major retailers.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were slightly higher, while the Dow pointed to a lower open Tesla (TSLA) shares extended gains in early trading after jumping 4% for their first rise in four sessions on Tuesday. Peloton (PTON) shares dipped after surging by nearly 16% on Tuesday in its best day since May 2020, after the company announced a secondary stock offering that would net more than $1 billion.

Better-than-expected economic data, with retail sales growing by the most since March in October, and strong earnings results from major companies including Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) helped fuel the broader markets' latest leg higher to near-record highs. The latest earnings results from Target (TGT) and Lowe's (LOW) on Wednesday showed continued strength, albeit alongside some lingering concerns over the impacts of supply-side disruptions and rising input costs.

Story continues

Target posted better-than-expected third-quarter sales and earnings per share as customer traffic picked up both in-stores and online, but the report also showed that supply chain snarls and rising labor costs were weighing on margins. This echoed tones from Walmart executives, who during their earnings call on Tuesday also said that they were "seeing inflationary cost pressures in some areas" but were working with suppliers to "manage margins appropriately." Lowe's, meanwhile, posted stronger-than-expected sales and raised its full-year revenue guidance, suggesting demand for home-improvement projects was holding up.

The general strength of corporate earnings for the latest quarter has helped investors at least temporarily look beyond concerns over still-elevated inflation. And indeed, some of the growth in Tuesday's retail sales report likely stemmed from rising prices, given that the Commerce Department reports retail sales nominally.

Despite these inflationary concerns and the potential impacts of rising prices on corporate profits and spending, stocks have hovered near record highs. The S&P 500 was within 0.5% of its all-time intraday high by Tuesday's close. And according to some strategists, these moves suggest markets may be warming to the notion that inflationary pressures will ultimately moderate below current levels.

“The markets generally are looking at it benignly – they are not discounting some longer-term inflation of more than, let’s say, 2.5%,” Steven Wieting, Citi Global Wealth chief investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live. “You can see this in the pricing out on the yield curve of Treasuries. You can see this in the composition of the market with growth stocks not really being beaten down by any concerns about some lurch higher, tightening of monetary policy. We think that story is largely correct – it’s benign for markets. It doesn’t mean we get to repeat the returns the past year, however.”

—

7:45 a.m. ET: Stock futures point to a mixed open

Here's where markets were trading Wednesday morning:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : +1.75 points (+0.03%), to 4,697.25

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : -8 points (-0.02%), to 36,053.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): +25.75 points (+0.16%) to 16,326.50

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.47 (-0.58%) to $80.29 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$11.50 (+0.62%) to $1,865.60 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +0.3 bps to yield 1.637%

—

7:31 a.m. ET: Mortgage applications dropped last week as rates moved higher

An index tracking mortgage application volume decreased last week after rising during the prior period, with a rising rate environment deterring some looking to buy and refinance.

The Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly market composite index of mortgage loan application volume fell 2.8% during the week ended Nov. 12. This followed a 5.5% rise during the previous week. Refinances decreased by 5% compared to the previous week and by 31% compared to the same week a year ago. Purchases increased 2% week-on-week on a seasonally adjusted basis, but unadjusted, fell by the same margin and dropped by 6% compared to the same week last year.

"Refinance applications decreased for the seventh time in eight weeks, as mortgage rates moved higher after two weeks of declines," Joel Kan, MBA associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement. "Activity has been particularly sensitive to rate movements, and last week's decline was driven by a drop in conventional and FHA refinance applications, which offset an increase in VA refinance applications."

—

6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures open mixed

Here's where markets were trading Tuesday evening:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : +0.75 points (+0.02%), to 4,696.75

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : +14 points (+0.04%), to 36,075.00

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -4.75 points (-0.03%) to 16,296.50

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 15, 2021 in New York City. Following positive economic news out of China, stocks were up in morning trading on Monday with investors looking at retail sales and earnings results out from major U.S. companies later this week. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

—

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter