Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures slip amid medley of earnings, economic data and Fedspeak

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

U.S. stock futures stumbled in morning trading Thursday as optimism around easing inflation waned and investors parsed through a motley of corporate earnings.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.6%, while contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell by the same percentage, or roughly 190 points. Futures on the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were off by 0.7%.

A recent uptrend across equity markets lost steam after strong October retail data offset hopes for a central bank policy shift, recently reignited by a string of lighter inflation reports. An earnings miss from Target also weighed on sentiment in Wednesday’s session, with the company citing inflation and a deteriorating economic backdrop ahead of the key holiday shopping season.

Other sector peers fared better during the period. Shares of Bath & Body Works (BBWI) soared nearly 22% in extended trading Thursday after the personal care and home fragrance producer lifted its full-year profit outlook. Retailers Walmart (WMT), Lowe’s (LOW), the Home Depot (HD), all beat analyst estimates.

Elsewhere as the earnings season reaches its final stretch, Nvidia (NVDA) Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said strong chip demand will help the company through potential economic challenges – an assurance that was enough to offset losses in its gaming business. Shares rose about 1.5% before the open.

Machine maker Cisco Systems (CSCO) saw shares bouncy 4% in pre-market hours after the company delivered a positive revenue outlook and said it was slashing its workforce and reducing office space.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news conference following Senate Republican leadership elections that included his re-election as minority leader at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news conference following his re-election as minority leader at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Meanwhile in Washington D.C.Republicans won a majority in the House of Representatives Wednesday resulting in split control of the U.S. Congress – a positive sign for investors since stocks have historically performed better in times of political gridlock.

Still, strategists have asserted that inflation and economic conditions remain the center focus for markets. Principal Asset Management Chief Global Strategist Seema Shah said the outcome should be “largely irrelevant to the broad market outlook.”

“Instead, it is historically elevated inflation, the Fed’s inflation response, and the resulting risk of recession, coupled with key structural policy decisions, that will determine the market’s direction.”

On that front, investors are in for a prolific day of Fedspeak, with several Federal Reserve members scheduled to give public remarks on across the country Thursday.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said Wednesday in an interview with CNBC that a rate pause is not currently an option while indicating the federal funds rate may reach the 4.75%-5.25% range.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday that recent economic data makes him more comfortable with the possibility of a 50 basis point increase at the central bank’s December meeting.

Goldman Sachs, while projecting a 0.50% hike next month, added one more quarter-point increase in May 2023 to its outlook, raising its expectations for the peak federal funds rate to 5-5.25%.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

