Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, led by tech as Nvidia jumps after earnings

Stocks were mostly higher on Thursday to reverse course after dropping a day earlier, as investors weighed a batch of solid corporate earnings results against lingering inflation concerns.

The S&P 500 rose. As of Wednesday's close, the index was up by 1.8% for November to date, and hovered less than 0.7% below its all-time intraday high.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares jumped to help lead both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher after the semiconductor company posted record quarterly revenues and strong full-year guidance. The report suggested it was effectively navigating a lingering global shortage and meeting elevated demand.

Dow company Cisco (CSCO), however, saw results dented by components shortages, and the computer networking equipment company posted a disappointing current-quarter forecast. And overseas, Alibaba's (BABA) sharply disappointing quarterly report and slashed guidance for the full year raised alarm bells about the pace of growth in China — the world's second-largest economy — as company executives highlighted slowing consumption trends. Meanwhile, U.S. retailer Victoria's Secret (VSCO) saw shares surge after delivering much better-than-expected third-quarter profits and suggesting sales would grow by as much as 3% in the current period.

The broader equity market drop on Wednesday had coincided with a set of new economic data showing a surprise drop in new-home construction last month. Commentary about inflation also mounted and added to investors' concerns over elevated price pressures. Target (TGT) executives flagged rising labor and other input costs during their earnings call on Wednesday and added to a chorus of other company mentions of inflation.

The possibility that elevated inflation will stick around longer than previously anticipated remained a central focus for investors, both for its potential dampening effect on consumer spending, and as a potential catalyst for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than previously telegraphed. The U.S. central bank has so far maintained its accommodative tilt and telegraphed that an initial interest rate hike could take place sometime next year, depending on the evolution of the economic recovery. Investors also continue to await a formal announcement from President Joe Biden about his nominee for Fed chair, with the most likely candidates being current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and current Fed Governor Lael Brainard.

The Fed's present still-accommodative leaning has helped support equity markets and capped Treasury yields, which has in turn further kept investors focused on riskier assets like stocks over bonds.

"The yield question is kind of global in nature," Uma Pattarkine, CenterSquare senior analyst, told Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday. "We still see [central] banks being very, very accommodative. So it seems like we might be kind of in this 'lower rate for a longer time' environment.

"At this point investors really need to be looking at yields, where they can get it elsewhere in the market if they're not planning on getting it through fixed income in the near future, until we see that movement in the global rate market," Pattarkine added.

9:50 a.m. ET: Alibaba shares slide after missing earnings estimates, slashing guidance

Alibaba posted September quarter results and guidance that sharply missed estimates, with a slowing economic environment in China and efforts to contain the coronavirus in the region weighing on consumer spending on the e-commerce platform.

"Over the last 6 months, we have observed softer market conditions with slowing consumption growth in China," Alibaba Chief Financial Officer Wei Wu said during the company's earnings call Thursday. "Given slower-than-expected domestic consumption growth, since we provided our revenue guidance in May, we now expect our fiscal '22 revenue growth to be 20-23% year-over-year."

Consensus analysts were expecting full-year sales growth of 27%, based on Bloomberg data.

For Alibaba's latest reported quarter, sales grew by a smaller-than-expected 29% to reach 200.7 billion yuan ($31.4 billion), whereas analysts were looking for 206.2 billion yuan. Adjusted earnings per American depository share were 11.20 yuan, also short of the 12.37 expected. The weakness was mostly contained to Alibaba's core retail business, with its newer cloud computing business posting a 33% rise in revenue during the quarter.

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks mixed, tech leads Nasdaq higher

Here's where markets were trading shortly after market open on Thursday:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : +8.82 (+0.19%) to 4,697.49

Dow ( ^DJI ) : -20.03 (-0.06%) to 35,913.81

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : +24.55 (+0.15%) to 15,941.73

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$0.45 (+0.57%) to $78.81 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$5.60 (-0.3%) to $1,864.60 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): unchanged to yield 1.6040%

8:35 a.m. ET: Initial unemployment claims come in slightly higher-than-expected, but still reach fresh pandemic-era low

First-time unemployment claims narrowly set a new pandemic-era low last week, representing further steady progress in the labor market's recovery as the number of those newly unemployed marched closer to pre-pandemic levels.

New unemployment claims came in at 268,000 during the week ended Nov. 13. This was down by a tick compared to the upwardly revised 269,000 reported for the previous week. Consensus economists were looking for new claims to come in at 260,000 for the latest period, according to Bloomberg data.

Continuing claims across regular state programs also came in at their lowest level since March 2020 at 2.080 million for the week ended Nov. 6. This was a bigger improvement than expected, since economists were looking for continuing claims to total 2.120 million.

7:32 a.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures advance

Here's where markets were trading Thursday morning:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : +11.75 points (+0.25%), to 4,696.00

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : +34 points (+0.09%), to 35,901.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): +84.25 points (+0.52%) to 16,395.75

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.67 (-0.84%) to $77.69 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$4.20 (-0.22%) to $1,866.00 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.5 bps to yield 1.599%

6:17 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures open mixed

Here's where markets were trading Wednesday evening:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : +0.5 points (+0.01%), to 4,686.75

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : -34 points (-0.09%), to 35,833.00

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +18 points (+0.11%) to 16,329.5

