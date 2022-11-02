U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,748.57
    -79.54 (-2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,513.94
    -646.89 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,353.17
    -263.03 (-2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.40
    -48.53 (-2.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.64
    -3.27 (-3.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.70
    -6.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.38 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0012
    -0.0064 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1356
    -0.0189 (-1.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3700
    +0.7070 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,752.16
    -2,825.41 (-15.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.89
    -55.81 (-13.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     
386

Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank after Fed hikes by 0.75%, Powell pushes back against pivot

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·4 min read

U.S. stocks slid in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon following a move by the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark policy rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time — on par with market expectations — and remarks by Chair Jerome Powell indicating the U.S. central bank was unlikely to shift on policy anytime soon.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) tumbled 2.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) erased 500 points, or 1.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) shed 3.4%.

Stocks initially rose following the announcement but lost momentum after Powell in his post-meeting press conference refuted the idea of a policy pivot in the near future, asserting it is "premature" to think about a pause on rate hikes. Powell said the Fed still had a "ways to go" and suggested that "the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected."

“The November FOMC meeting is not about the November policy rate decision,” Bank of America analysts led by Michael Gapen said in a recent note to clients. “Instead, the meeting is about future policy rate guidance and what to expect in December and beyond.”

Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at abrdn, said in a note that new references by the Fed to monetary lags underscores concerns that the full impacts of aggressive tightening that has already occurred this year has yet to be fully felt by the economy.

"The trick for the Fed is to acknowledge these concerns without giving markets permission to ease fiscal policy," he said. "We continue to think that this balancing act will prove too difficult for the Fed to manage, and that this tightening cycle is very likely to end in a recession."

Investors were hoping for signals from the central bank on a potential easing in monetary plans, which would serve as a tailwind for the major indexes after they closed last month higher on expectations of a policy pivot. But Powell pushed back against the notion that a shift in the Fed’s path is imminent, with inflation and payrolls still elevated.

“As of now, the inflation and labor market criteria have not been met, so Mr. Powell can’t pre-announce any intention to shift to slower rate increases without contradicting what he said just six weeks ago,” Pantheon Economics Chief Economist Ian Shepherdson said in emailed comments. “Evidence of fading pressure in the pipeline is abundant, but it is yet to hit the numbers which the Fed Chair has said clearly on multiple occasions matter most, namely, the actual core inflation data.”

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell listens during a meeting with the Treasury Department&#39;s Financial Stability Oversight Council at the U.S. Treasury Department on October 03, 2022 in Washington, DC. The council held the meeting to discuss a range of topics including climate-related financial risk and the recent Treasury report on the adoption of cloud services in the financial sector. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell listens during a meeting with the U.S. Treasury Department on October 03, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On the economic data front, U.S. private payrolls saw an unexpected increase in October, per the ADP's national employment report, which serves as an imperfect curtain-raiser for the government's monthly jobs report due out Friday. Wednesday data suggests the labor market remains tight despite the Fed's efforts to tamp down growth in its fight against inflation, suggesting aggressive rate hikes may continue. Indeed, Powell on Wednesday said the central bank still saw signs of an overheated labor market.

And in corporate news, shares of Estée Lauder (EL) sank more than 8% after the company slashed its full-year forecast. The cosmetics maker cited currency headwinds, lockdowns in China, and some U.S. retailers taking its cosmetics and fragrances off of their shelves amid worries of slowing demand.

Paramount (PARA) shares fell 12% after the company reported a hit on profit over investments in content and said weakness in advertising revenue also weighed on the quarter.

Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares gained 1.7% after the chipmaker reported better-than-feared earnings results, even as fourth quarter revenue guidance fell short of Wall Street estimates.

The dating app Tinder is shown on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken September 1, 2020. Picture taken September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Illustration
The dating app Tinder is shown on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken September 1, 2020. Picture taken September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Illustration

Tinder, Hinge, and OkCupid owner Match Group (MTCH) shares advanced 4.2% after financials showed revenue that beat analysts’ estimates and the company vowed to control costs to prepare for a dimmed economic expectations.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) shares advanced 1.2% in after the Oreo-maker lifted its full-year outlook on sales and profit and indicated shoppers have continued to indulge on snacks and beverages despite inflation’s pinch.

Meanwhile, shares of Airbnb (ABNB) fell nearly 13.4% after the company warned of slowing fourth-quarter growth as consumers sour on higher cost rentals and favor urban and cross-border destinations.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record 2022 Third Quarter Results

    Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) has released its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars).

  • Republicans hold big ballot lead ahead of Election Day

    After months of work, it all comes down to Tuesday — and it doesn't look good for Florida Democrats. While the party saw more than a million voters cast mail ballots this cycle, Republicans put up big numbers of early in-person votes. Monday's latest state data showed the GOP with a near 320,000-ballot lead heading into Election Day. That's about 10 times the lead Democrats had during the last midterm cycle in 2018. All of this has Republicans predicting potential supermajorities in the state Legislature and a big re-election win for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether slump eases but market sell-off continues

    Bitcoin recovered slightly in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia after hitting a year-low of US$17,604 this morning amid news of Binance’s takeover of the FTX exchange following speculation of solvency issues at FTX, although several coins extended their declines.

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • Rivian stock rises on mixed third-quarter earnings citing supply chain worries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Rivian's Q3 earnings results.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • Growth Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 growth stock picks of Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Growth Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett. Investors for the past few months have been piling into companies with resilient growth prospects over cheaper value stocks. This […]

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Lucid stock sinks on earnings miss, dropping reservations

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down third-quarter earnings for Lucid.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • Rivian higher after EV-maker reaffirms production forecast, reports narrower loss

    Rivian shares jumped after hours as the electric adventure vehicle maker reported a narrower loss than expected loss for the third quarter, and also reaffirmed its full-year production forecast and financial outlook.

  • Why Rivian Dropped Over 10% Ahead of Earnings

    What happened Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) hit their lowest level in more than four months today. The stock was trading at the lows of the day, down 11.9% at 1 p.m. ET. That comes ahead of Rivian's third-quarter earnings report coming after the bell today.

  • Roblox stock slides on wider-than-expected earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Roblox.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s stock portfolio and his 5 biggest stock positions. You can skip our introductory talk on Charlie Munger and read Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 2 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger, the 98-year-old billionaire investor and a partner of Warren Buffett, bought the Daily Journal in late 1970s through the New […]

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.