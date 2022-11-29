Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rebound as China COVID concerns ease

U.S. stock futures looked to rebound from Monday’s losses as investors monitored the latest developments related to the sudden surge of protests in China over the government’s "zero COVID" stance — particularly if the unrest leads to any policy changes.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 0.3% in premarket trading, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose as much as 0.5%.

Stocks finished lower Monday, as protests against China’s strict COVID policies had far-reaching consequences across global markets. The U.S. dollar weakened against a basket of peers, following days of gains, as the yuan dipped. In oil markets Tuesday, the global benchmark Brent crude climbed 2.6% to trade above $86 a barrel.

Monday’s selloff accelerated following remarks of two Federal Reserve officials, who stressed the central bank's rate-hiking campaign will continue. New York Fed President John Williams on Monday said there was still "more work to do" to bring down inflation.

"Stronger demand for labor, stronger demand in the economy than I previously thought, and then somewhat higher underlying inflation, suggest a modestly higher path for policy relative to September," Williams told reporters Monday after an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York.

At another event, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said "we've got a ways to go to get restrictive.” Bullard also pointed out that the Fed’s target policy rates need to rise to at least a range between 5.00% and 5.25% from the current level of 3.75%-4.00% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday, though "it is unclear what more Powell could say that we have not heard from recent Fedspeakers," wrote Andrew Tyler, head of US Market Intelligence at J.P. Morgan. "While a Fed pivot is currently off the table, investors looking for a pause are unlikely to find that support from Powell this week."

Story continues

Meanwhile, investors are bracing for a jam-packed week of economic data. First up Tuesday is the release of September home prices, which are expected to show how higher rates are starting to translate into lower home prices. Also out is The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, the latest indicator of the strength of the U.S. economy.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) stock edged higher in premarket trading Tuesday following turmoil at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou. The unrest in China further sparked fears of a shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year, Bloomberg reported. Apple also found itself at the other end of Elon Musk's ire, as the billionaire owner of Twitter is picking a fight with the company. Musk targeted the company over its ad spending on Twitter and raised the prospect of a bigger battle over Twitter’s availability on the Apple App Store.

On the earnings front, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (CRWD), Intuit (INTU), and Workday (WDAY) are set to report Tuesday.

Elsewhere, in the crypto world, BlockFi, a crypto loan and borrow platform, filed for bankruptcy. The crypto lender is the latest in a string of platforms in the digital assets market that have crumbled following FTX’s collapse.

—

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube