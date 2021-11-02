Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift ahead of Fed decision

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,630.65
    +16.98 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,052.63
    +138.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,649.60
    +53.69 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,361.86
    +3.73 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.83
    -1.08 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9400
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,164.66
    +2,152.96 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,549.27
    +50.11 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     
Stock futures opened near the flat line Tuesday evening as investors awaited a key monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

Contracts on the S&P 500 traded sideways. The blue-chip index had set a record closing high for a fourth straight session earlier in the day while the Dow closed above 36,000 for the first time ever, buoyed by an extended run of better-than-expected corporate earnings results. 

Some of the closely watched names that reported results after market close continued this winning streak. Lyft (LYFT) shares gained in late trading after the ride-hailing company posted third-quarter revenue and earnings, excluding some items, that exceeded expectations, with a recovery in ridership helping boost results. Food giant Mondelez (MDLZ) also offered third-quarter results and a full-year forecast that exceeded estimates. In other corporate developments, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) announced a new e-commerce partnership with Kroger, and the stock surged in late trading.  

Other companies, however, bucked the positive trend of stronger-than-expected earnings and guidance. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares sank in late trading after the video game company posted weak current-quarter guidance, and Match Group (MTCH) slid as lingering COVID-related impacts in Asia also dampened its outlook. 

Investors on Wednesday will turn their attention to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision and press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Many market participants are expecting the Fed to formally announce the start to tapering of its crisis-era asset purchase program, which had been one of the primary tools helping to underpin the economic recovery and financial markets over the course of the pandemic. 

Currently, that asset purchase program is taking place with $120 billion worth of agency mortgage-backed securities and Treasurys per month. The Fed has previously signaled it would likely begin tapering these purchases soon and continue the process through the middle of next year.

The bigger question for market participants has now become when the Fed will begin to raise interest rates. The Fed's latest monetary policy decision will not come with updated projections on the interest rate outlook from individual policymakers. However, at the conclusion of the Fed's last meeting, the outlook showed a divided committee for next year, with nine members seeing no rate hikes by the end of next year while the other nine members saw at least one hike.

"The Fed is trying to separate the two and saying, listen, the fact that we start with tapering now doesn't mean that we start hiking interest rates later on," Willem Sels, HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth chief investment officer, told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday. "The reason, of course, is because there is that uncertainty around the economy, around the labor market, which still has five million more people out of the job market than before the pandemic. And then also, when will inflation come down?"

"So the Fed doesn't want to lock itself into those interest rates hikes yet," he added. "As long as those earnings continue to do well and the Fed signals that it will be slow with those interest rate hikes, I think the market will continue to drift up, albeit with some more volatility than before."

Still, the persistently hotter-than-expected inflationary pressures in the recovering economy have put the Fed in a difficult spot when it comes to waiting on rate hikes, many economists argued. These elevated levels of inflation might push the Fed to raise rates more quickly than previously telegraphed, some maintained. 

"The Fed's credibility will be enhanced if Mr. Powell does not have to return to the press conference platform in December, January and March and again have to explain why inflation has risen even further," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note. "The danger has increased that the Fed will be forced into faster tapering an an insurance hike next. spring, or even a sustained inflation-chasing tightening later in the year." 

6:03 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures drift sideways

Here's where markets were trading as the overnight session kicked off: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -2.25 points (-0.05%), to 4,621.25

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -19 points (-0.05%), to 35,919.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -11.5 points (-0.07%) to 15,949.75

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 30, 2021 in New York City. In afternoon trading the Dow was down over 250 points as investors continue to worry about inflation, wages and supply chain issues. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 30, 2021 in New York City. In afternoon trading the Dow was down over 250 points as investors continue to worry about inflation, wages and supply chain issues. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Why Global Payments Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of payments technology company Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) are getting destroyed today, down 10% in 1:50 p.m. EDT trading despite the fact that the company just "beat earnings" in its third-quarter earnings report this morning. Analysts had forecast Global Payments would earn $2.14 per share (adjusted) on sales of less than $2 billion this past quarter. In fact, Global Payments reported profits of $2.18 per share and sales of $2.2 billion.

  • Zillow to shut down Zillow Offers, lay off 25% of company

    The news is the latest in an abrupt turn of fortune for the Seattle-based company's iBuying service. The move is sure to have ripple effects for housing markets across the U.S., as Zillow has purchased thousands of homes through its Zillow Offers program.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Avis shares go wild, close 108% higher after earnings beat

    Avis (CAR) shares went parabolic on Tuesday, spiking 200% before giving back some of those gains in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • Tesla down after Musk tweet, Avis shares spike over 150%

    Mixed signals from invested parties in the Tesla-Hertz partnership, while Avis Car Rental continues to soar. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports.

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed Despite a 50% Dividend Hike

    This is just one of those days when Mosaic shareholders would be best served to ignore the market's noise.

  • Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar on e-commerce tieup

    Announcement from U.S. retailers includes an e-commerce experience and plans to expand Kroger's home product space.

  • Ovintiv Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

    Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) on November 3, 2021. Please see dial-in details within this release, as well as additional details on the Company's website at www.ovintiv.com.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Starting to Look Pricey if Forecasts don't begin to Rise

    NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price has been on a tear over the last few weeks. The stock price has risen 30% since the minor correction at the end of September, compared to the S&P500’s 7.6% gain and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector which has gained just 10%. These gains come on top of 1,000% of gains over the last five years.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again Today

    For the fourth day in a row, shares of semiconductors specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) marched higher Tuesday, rising 2.6% through 12:15 p.m. EDT as bad news about the global semiconductor shortage continues to be interpreted as good news for Nvidia. On Monday, contract semiconductors manufacturer GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) confirmed the results of its successful initial public offering, in which the company floated 55 million shares at an offer price of $47 per share. Although GlobalFoundries enjoyed no immediate "pop" from the offering (its shares actually closed the day down $0.20), those shares have since perked back up and are now trading about $56 a share.

  • Here's Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 580.9% in October

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) surged 580.9% across October's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) rocketed higher after the announcement of a planned merger with a social media company backed by former President Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) published a press release and made a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 20, announcing that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Surges 91% Amid Accelerated Buyback Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. soared in late trading on Tuesday after announcing accelerated share buybacks and the launch of a new digital marketplace for merchandise from third-party producers. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaur

  • Zillow Will End Its Homebuying Business

    Zillow Group said Tuesday it would shut down its homebuying and selling business. The announcement follows a previous pause in the purchase of new homes through the end of the year. “We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility,” Zillow CEO Rich Barton said.

  • The 5 Best Bitcoin Stocks And Crypto Plays To Buy And Watch

    The price of Bitcoin keeps rising. A number of Bitcoin stocks — or companies that have business tied to the cryptocurrency — have followed suit. But given the on-a-whim price swings in the crypto world, finding the best stocks out of that bunch can be difficult. For now, based on IBD's analysis, the best crypto stocks and Bitcoin stocks to...

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.