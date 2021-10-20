U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,536.98
    +17.35 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,631.36
    +174.05 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,141.51
    +12.42 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,294.53
    +18.61 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.61
    +0.65 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    +14.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.53 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2200
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,662.17
    +4,073.43 (+6.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,550.89
    +70.08 (+4.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Dow rises to all-time intraday high as earnings roll, Bitcoin sets record

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stocks extended gains on Wednesday as investors eyed a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings results with increasing optimism over the trajectory of corporate profits, even in the face of ongoing supply chain constraints.

The Dow jumped by 0.5% to reach a fresh all-time intraday high, taking out its previous record from August. The S&P 500 also hovered near a record level and headed for a sixth straight day of gains.

Bitcoin (BTC) prices rose above $65,000 to set a fresh all-time high. The cryptocurrency held onto gains from earlier this week, after the first-ever Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, or the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), rose by nearly 5% in its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) fell in early trading despite posting third-quarter earnings and subscriber growth that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. United Air Lines (UAL) shares rose after the carrier delivered a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped expectations, albeit while remaining some 32% below 2019 levels. 

These better-than-feared earnings results — in addition to those from earlier reporters including the big banks last week, and Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson earlier this week — have helped assuage traders' concerns that corporate profits would slow dramatically after a second-quarter surge. Investors have been nervously monitoring inflation data showing prices jumping by the most in decades, on top of a myriad reports over persistent labor and materials shortages and delivery issues. All of these factors were expected to weigh heavily on corporate profits. 

"We think investors have been too pessimistic on earnings expectations," Jon Adams, BMO Capital Markets senior investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live. "It does look like Q2 was likely the peak, but Q3 is going to be strong, probably above 30% year-over-year [growth]."

"We think the strength will continue into the fourth quarter, we're not overly concerned about profit margins," Adams added. "We are closely monitoring supply chain issues and increasing wage pressures but still think that profit margins are at healthy levels, and that there's more upside to come."

Other pundits also suggested price pressures may begin to ease over the coming quarters. 

"I do think that as these supply chain issues subside throughout the course of 2022, we're also going to start to see inflation moderate from these elevated levels," Meera Pandit, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Yahoo Finance Live. "It won't be completely transitory. Things like housing, things like food – we've seen wages come a little bit higher. So we're going to see higher inflation than we did during the last expansion. But it's going to come down and moderate from these levels." 

12:18 p.m. ET: Dow sets record intraday high 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to an all-time high during Wednesday's session, reaching as much as 35,632.94. This marked the Dow's first record since Aug. 16.

A more than 2.5% jump in shares of Verizon helped pull the index higher. Materials company Dow Inc., UnitedHealth and The Travelers Companies also outperformed.

The S&P 500 also came within striking distance of its own record high from early September. 

12:03 p.m. ET: Pinterest shares surge, triggering volatility halts, after report says PayPal is mulling an acquisition

Shares of Pinterest (PINS) rocketed higher after Bloomberg reported the social media company was an acquisition target of PayPal (PYPL), in a deal that could value the former at a 26% premium to its current levels. The stock gained about 10% just after noon in New York after triggering at least two trading halts for volatility. PayPal shares dropped about 3%. 

According to Bloomberg's report, PayPal and Pinterest have discussed an agreement for the latter to be a acquired for around $70 per share, giving the online media company a value of about $39 billion. The report, which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter, also said this matter was still in discussion, and that a deal could ultimately fall through.

Pinterest shares have come under pressure this year as individuals returned to in-person activities and eschewed online outlets. Shares of the company have dipped by 16% so far in 2021. PayPal's stock, meanwhile, has increased by 16% for the year-to-date, and by 150% since the start of 2020. 

10:20 a.m. ET: Adobe expects a record U.S. online holiday shopping season despite widespread supply shortages

U.S. e-commerce sales over the holidays are predicted to hit a record this year, according to Adobe's annual online holiday shopping forecast. However, widespread shortages may keep some companies from keeping pace with surging consumer demand.

The firm expects holiday-period online sales to reach an all-time high of $207 billion from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 in the U.S. That would represent a jump of 10% compared to the same period in 2020. Worldwide online sales online are expected to grow 11% over last year to reach $910 billion, Adobe added.

Though demand is still strong, supply-chain challenges have weighed on companies heading into the holiday shopping period. 

"Compared to a pre-pandemic period (Jan 2020), the prevalence of out-of-stock messages has risen a whopping 172% going into the holiday season," Adobe said in its press statement. "Adobe expects it to remain at this level, increasing for certain products throughout the season."

The firm added apparel was currently experiencing the highest level of out-of-stocks, followed by sporting goods, baby products and electronics.

9:31 a.m. ET: Stocks open higher

Here's where markets were trading just after the opening bell:

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): +7.74 (+0.17%) to 4,527.37

  • Dow (^DJI): +30.55 (+0.09%) to 35,487.86

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): +20.24 (+0.15%) to 15,151.3

  • Crude (CL=F): -$1.16 (-1.40%) to $81.80 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$13.60 (+0.77%) to $1,784.10 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +1.2 bps to yield 1.646%

9:20 a.m. ET: Mortgage rates jump to highest level in 6 months: MBA

Mortgage rates jumped to their highest level in six months amid a march higher in benchmark interest rates, with inflation expectations increasing alongside a rise in prices for a broad array of goods and services.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased to 3.23% for the week ended Oct. 15, according to a weekly update from the Mortgage Bankers Association. This compared to 3.18% during the prior week. 

The latest rate marched the highest since April, and a jump of more than 0.25 percentage points since late July. 

For the latest week, mortgage application volume also tumbled 6.3%, with the rise in rates deterring many potential homebuyers from entering the market. During the previous week, mortgage applications had risen by 0.2%. 

7:32 a.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures trade little change amid earnings

Here's where markets were trading Wednesday morning:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): unchanged, trading at 4,511.25

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -4 points (-0.01%), to 35,319.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +11 points (+0.07%) to 15,409.50

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.99 (-1.19%) to $81.97 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): +$11.40 (+0.64%) to $1,781.90 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +0.3 bps to yield 1.637%

6:02 p.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures point to a lower open

Here's where markets were trading Tuesday evening: 

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +2 points (+0.04%), to 4,513.25

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +8 points (+0.02%), to 35,331.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +3.75 points (+0.02%) to 15,402.25

New York Stock Exchange. Manhattan, New York City.
New York Stock Exchange. Manhattan, New York City.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • Why Accenture is giving VR headsets to thousands of new hires

    The headsets make up part of the company's strategy of replicating the intimacy of an in-person work environment, while preserving the safety and flexibility of work from home, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said.

  • Bitcoin sets new record above $66K as market cheers 'almost perfect' ETF debut

    Bitcoin set a new record high on the heels of the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) — and another soon to come.

  • Novavax tumbles after report on COVID-19 vaccine production delay

    The methods Novavax used to test the efficacy of its vaccine have fallen short of U.S. regulators' standards, according to the Politico report, citing people familiar with the matter. The production delays are likely to affect deliveries to the COVAX facility, which aims to provide equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries, the report added. Novavax and India's Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine producer, had together committed to providing more than 1.1 billion doses to COVAX.

  • WeWork’s stock market debut, Activision’s latest scandal, German central bank chief steps down

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Why fewer students are enrolling in college

    Aarthi Swaminathan&nbsp;joins the Yahoo Finance panel to discuss the dwindling numbers of students enrolling in college and the factors contributing to this low enrollment level.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Stock market news live updates: Strong earnings push stocks higher, S&P 500 ends with 5th straight day of gains

    Stocks advanced on Tuesday as investors digested a slew of new earnings results that topped Wall Street's expectations, suggesting more companies were able to work through ongoing supply chain challenges and still generate solid profits.

  • Stock Market Higher As Earnings Take Spotlight; IBM, Tesla On Deck

    The stock market was higher Wednesday morning as it digested earnings reports and prepared for more announcements.

  • 'Squid Game,' David Chappelle and Netflix's FOMO paradox: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

  • Facebook to change name to focus on the metaverse: report

    According to a report from “The Verge”, Facebook is planning to rebrand the company with a new name to focus on building the metaverse.

  • Dow, S&P 500 touch record-high territory Wednesday, with Tesla earnings due after the close

    U.S. stock indexes see modest gains Wednesday morning, but they were sufficient to push the S&P 500 index and Dow industrials to all-time highs amid a multi-day win streak, as investors parsed third-quarter earnings with the electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. due to report after the market closes.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Firm Ends Talks for Cash-Infusing Unit Sale: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group said it terminated discussions to sell its property-management arm, a deal that would have given the troubled developer a major cash infusion, as a grace period on some of its dollar notes enters its final days.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzz

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Biden revises proposal to have IRS monitor bank accounts more closely. Here’s how it would work

    After uproar over a proposal to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about their customers’ annual cash-flow information, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats unveiled a new, pared-down proposal on Tuesday. Now the question is whether this version of the proposed reporting requirement, which would kick in at the $10,000 mark instead of covering transactions above a $600 threshold, will, if it passes, win over critics and help the IRS catch tax cheats. In the Biden administration’s bid to ensure rich households pay their full tax bill, they proposed months ago that bank, loan and investment accounts report to the IRS on their customers’ aggregate “inflow” and “outflow” above the $600 point on a yearly basis.

  • U.S. takes aim at China's 'unfair trade practices' at WTO review

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United States said on Wednesday that China’s industrial policies "skew the playing field" against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms. Other "unfair trade practices" include preferential treatment for state enterprises, data restrictions, inadequate enforcement of intellectual property rights and cyber theft, U.S. charge d'affaires David Bisbee told the World Trade Organization. He was addressing a closed-door WTO meeting held to conduct the watchdog's first review of China's trade policy since 2018.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • SeatGeek CEO on sports betting: ‘it’s something we’re exploring’

    SeatGeek CEO and Co-Founder Jack Groetzinger&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company’s SPAC deal, the partnerships SeatGeek has been able to form, and the future of sports betting on the platform.

  • Ford Stock Rises Amid Wall Street Target Hike, China Rollout Of Rival To Tesla Model Y

    A Wall Street report sent Ford stock higher. Ford continues its EV push, rolling out a critical vehicle in bid to unseat Tesla.

  • Jack Ma Goes Abroad for First Time After Alibaba Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is traveling to Europe for the first time since a bruising government crackdown on his tech empire, according to Hong Kong media reports.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case Forces Japa