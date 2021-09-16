U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.97
    -13.73 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,759.77
    -54.62 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,087.87
    -73.66 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.58
    -1.86 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.93
    -0.68 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -43.70 (-2.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -1.07 (-4.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0067 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3500
    +0.0460 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    -0.0056 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6680
    +0.3080 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,571.97
    -193.59 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.90
    -11.39 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.52
    +37.03 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 332,000 individuals filed new claims last week

New claims increase from pandemic-era low

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stock market news live updates: Wall St. mixed as traders dissect jobless claims, unexpected retail sales jump

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wall Street was mixed in Thursday's early trade, after a stronger-than-expected report on retail sales suggested consumer spending held up despite concerns over the Delta variant, as jobless claims held near a pandemic-era low. 

Traders weighed economic data showing an unexpected rise in spending last month, even as the latest wave of the coronavirus spread across the U.S. The Commerce Department's August retail sales report showed overall sales rose by 0.7% on the month after a downwardly revised 1.8% drop in July. Consensus economists were looking for a 0.7% drop, according to Bloomberg data. 

Meanwhile, new unemployment claims posted an unexpected but marginal gain, rising to 332,000 but holding within view of COVID-19 era lows.

The latest data served as another indicator of the relative strength in economic activity after an initial reopening surge in late spring and summer. While many economists have agreed the overall trend is of decelerating growth, the actual extent of the deceleration remains to be seen.

This uncertainty has also left equity investors closely monitoring the incoming data for signals of how the economic backdrop could impact the earnings picture for major companies. Amid concerns including the Delta variant, ongoing supply chain constraints, labor shortages and a potential policy pivot by the Federal Reserve, the S&P 500 has so far fallen 0.9% in September. 

"Equity markets have been positive for seven consecutive months, which is quite rare ... So yes, investors are rightly concerned," Akshata Bailkeri, Bruderman Asset Management equity analyst, told Yahoo Finance. "But the the reason why we're seeing this is because these earnings behind a lot of these companies are continuing to grow, and that's really what's driving these index values higher." 

As FactSet pointed out in its latest weekly report, consensus analysts are still looking for S&P 500 earnings growth of nearly 28% for the third quarter. While a deceleration from the more than 80% growth rate posted in the second quarter of this year, that would still mark the third-highest year-over-year increase in earnings for the index since 2010. Third-quarter earnings reporting season is set to pick up next month. 

"I don't think statistics or just how long it's been is a good reason [for a market correction]. Generally, you need some sort of a negative catalyst,” Randy Frederick, Charles Schwab's managing director of trading derivatives, told Yahoo Finance. "What we have right now is not negative catalysts so much as a lack of positive catalysts."

"I think what has caused some of this more recent volatility is that we've had a number of Wall Street firms that have downgraded both GDP estimates and corporate earnings estimates," he added. "Those are just forecasts; they may turn out not to be right. Certainly the last two quarters, the earnings results have substantially outperformed the expectations bar." 

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks open mixed after data

Here's where major benchmarks were trading at the open bell:

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC): 4,476.62, -4.08 (-0.09%)

  • Dow (^DJI): 34,875.73, +61.34 (+0.18%)

  • Nasdaq (^IXIC): 15,113.32, -48.21 (-0.32%)

  • Crude (CL=F): $72.41 per barrel, -$0.20 (-0.28%)

  • Gold (GC=F): $1,756.50, -$38.30 (-2.13%)

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +3.7 bps to yield 1.341%

8:35 a.m. ET: Retail sales unexpectedly rose in August, jobless claims hold near March 2020 low 

Retail sales unexpectedly increased in August after dropping in July, suggesting the consumer held up more strongly than expected despite the latest wave of the Delta variant. 

Sales rose by 0.7% on the month, versus a drop of the same margin expected, according to Bloomberg consensus data. 

The increase came as categories including non-store retailers, or e-commerce outlets, posted notable monthly rises. Non-store retailer sales rose by 5.3% in August. Meanwhile, furniture and home furnishing store sales rose by 3.7%, and general merchandise stores' sales rose by 3.5%. 

Food services and drinking places sales were flat on the month but were still up 32% over last year. Clothing and accessory store sales — another proxy for the reopening — increased by just 0.1%. 

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed new weekly jobless claims rose by 332,000 last week, coming in 10,000 greater than expected. Still, this was just a slight jump from the prior week's pandemic-era low of 312,000. 

"On the face of it, it is disappointing but not entirely surprising to see a slight increase in new jobless claims given the toll taken by the Delta variant. Countering that somewhat is the decline in continuing claims to a fresh pandemic era low," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, in a statement.

7:34 a.m. ET: Thursday: Stock futures dip ahead of retail sales, jobless claims

Here's where markets were trading Thursday morning:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): -4.75 points (-0.11%) at 4,477.00

  • Dow futures (YM=F): -9 points (-0.03%) to 34,810.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): -29.00 points (-0.19%) to 15,475.00

  • Crude (CL=F): -$0.14 (-0.19%) to $72.47 a barrel

  • Gold (GC=F): -$17.00 (-0.95%) to $1,777.80 per ounce

  • 10-year Treasury (^TNX): +1.2 bps to yield 1.136%

6:10 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures open higher

Here were the main moves in markets as of Wednesday evening:

  • S&P 500 futures (ES=F): +4 points (+0.09%) at 4,485.75

  • Dow futures (YM=F): +23 points (+0.07%) to 34,842.00

  • Nasdaq futures (NQ=F): +9.25 points (+0.06%) to 15,413.25

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: People visit the Charging Bull statue in Wall Street on May 11, 2021 in New York City. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced pandemic restrictions to be lifted on May 19. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: People visit the Charging Bull statue in Wall Street on May 11, 2021 in New York City. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced pandemic restrictions to be lifted on May 19. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Recommended Stories

  • Jobless claims: Another 332,000 individuals filed new claims last week

    The Labor Department released its weekly jobless claims report on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • The iPhone 13 inflation indicator, and the issue we don't talk about enough: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

  • Crypto Kid Fraudster Gets 7 1/2-Years for Ponzi Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Stefan Qin’s investors thought they’d found a sure thing -- a hedge fund that was generating 500% returns by exploiting the price gaps between cryptocurrencies on 40 exchanges throughout the world. Instead, the 24-year-old self-proclaimed math whiz used their money on a lavish lifestyle, including a $23,000-a-month Manhattan penthouse apartment, and failed investments in initial coin offerings and real estate. Federal prosecutors said Qin defrauded more than 100 people out of abou

  • U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Jump in Sign of Resilient Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales rose unexpectedly in August as a pickup in purchases across most categories more than offset weakness at auto dealers, showing resilient consumer demand for merchandise. The value of overall retail purchases climbed 0.7% last month following a downwardly revised 1.8% decrease in July, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday. Excluding autos, sales advanced 1.8% in August, the largest gain in five months.The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists

  • Online purchases boost U.S. retail sales; labor market recovering

    U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased in August as a surge in online and furniture store purchases offset a continued decline at auto dealerships, which could temper expectations for a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the third quarter. The surprise rebound in retail sales reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday came as economists have been downgrading their gross domestic product estimates for the current quarter, citing plunging motor vehicle sales, which are the result of an acute inventory shortage. Sales last month were likely boosted by back-to-school shopping and child tax credit payments from the government.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • Metaverse raises ‘scary’ question on surveillance of users: Kai-Fu Lee

    Sinovation Ventures CEO Kai-Fu Lee joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss how artificial intelligence will raise new concerns over data privacy.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • Coinbase Applies to Trade Crypto Futures In Derivatives Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. is planning to jump into cryptocurrency derivatives.The biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange filed an application with the National Futures Association on Wednesday to register as a futures commission merchant. The company is registering as Coinbase Financial Markets Inc., the filing showed.Cryptocurrency futures and options have long been a glaring hole in Coinbase’s product portfolio, while Bitcoin derivatives have become a huge market. Most of the world’s o

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • European stock markets advance despite global angst

    Travel and hospitality shares are among the risers in London, while mining companies are lagging, following a fall in commodity prices.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 Stocks Surging Over 70%

    The first half of this year saw a hefty surge in consumer demand and economic growth, as people started climbing out of the COVID lockdowns. The pent-up consumer demand fueled the growth – but that’s starting to fade back a little now. The resurgence of the corona virus isn’t helping matters, even though most governments are loathe to impose further draconian lockdowns. Goldman Sachs strategist Ronnie Walker believes that the late-year economic pullback will be modest, and that strong growth wil

  • Homeowners say ‘no thanks’ to refinance savings — despite low mortgage rates

    Demand for refis continues to fall because homeowners are making this risky bet.

  • Stocks Are Mixed as Data Adds to Taper Debate: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks were mixed and bonds slipped as investors weighed the impact of an unexpected August increase in retail sales on the Federal Reserve’s plans to taper stimulus. Stocks rose in Europe, while the dollar ticked higher.The S&P 500 dropped even after the 0.7% gain in retail sales suggested resilient demand for goods. Casino stocks with operations in Macau extended declines amid the government’s tightening grip on the gambling hub. Miners were weighed down by declines in iron

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, shaking off earlier losses as oil gains

    Stocks dipped on Wednesday after dropping a day earlier, as September selling pressure returned to markets. New tepid economic data out of China added to concerns over the pace of global growth.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • 3 Stocks I'd Avoid at All Costs

    Benjamin Graham once said: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." It means that sentiment drives stock prices at any given moment, but over a span of many years, the price will reflect the actual value created by the business. In some cases, it's hard to find a rationale for a stock price that conforms to reality.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.