U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,996.75
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,907.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,799.00
    -6.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.00
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.73
    -1.20 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5440
    -0.0550 (-1.53%)
     

  • Vix

    20.62
    +1.56 (+8.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4020
    -0.2830 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,002.94
    -235.93 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.95
    -10.27 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.78
    -36.76 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     
14

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures waver after Monday's market rout

Dani Romero
·Reporter
·4 min read

U.S. stock futures wavered Tuesday morning after a Monday selloff as investors awaited new readings on October's trade balance and results from the Georgia Senate runoff election.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched lower by 0.1% in premarket trading, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked down by 0.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell as much as 0.1%.

Wall Street looked to recover from a rout on Monday, as stocks sunk while investors digested the first releases in a week full of economic data. The S&P is set for its 6th down day in the last 7 trading days, according to Bespoke Investment Group. Data readings pointing to continued resilience in different pockets of the economy have prompted intense market fixation around the risk that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates throughout the next year.

Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have largely suggested the central bank will downshift to a half-point move at their meeting next week after four consecutive 75 basis-point increases. But the employment report on Friday showed strong job gains and robust wage growth, the opposite of what the Federal Reserve would like to see in its battle against inflation.

A smaller increase would indicate a new phase for the central bank’s tightening campaign, but elevated wage pressures could lead to more officials raising their benchmark federal funds above 5% next year, which is currently anticipated by Wall Street.

“In light of the various releases, expectations of the Fed terminal rate priced for May 2023 moved up by 9.5 basis points on the day to 5.01%, crossing the 5% threshold again,” Jim Reid and colleagues at Deutsche Bank wrote in an early morning note Tuesday.

“That’s a noticeable shift from where it was just before Friday’s jobs report, when it hit a low of 4.83%, and means that most of the moves lower after Chair Powell’s Wednesday speech have now reversed,” he added.

Officials will get another read on inflation on December 13, the first day of the Fed's two-day policy meeting, when the Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for November.

December has gotten off to rockier start in the markets as investors “unwind of consensus macro positions this year, which has ensued since the cool CPI print mid-November,” according to Mike Gormley, Equity Institutional Sales at JPMorgan.

In commodity markets, oil prices continued to trade lower Tuesday, with crude futures at $75.83 per barrel. Oil's recent tumble has come even amid recent moves by OPEC and its Russian-led allies to stay the course on production cuts and as China officials have tentatively eased COVID restrictions that have eroded consumption from the world’s largest importer.

In bond markets, the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note little changed at 3.553% on Tuesday. The dollar ticked up.

In corporate news, PepsiCo (PEP) plans to eliminate hundreds of jobs at the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The move follows other companies, including Walmart and Ford, that have trimmed jobs of white-collar workers amid economic uncertainty.

Separately, GitLab (GTLB) shares rose nearly 18% in premarket trading after the company posted third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and raised forecast revenue in 2023.

And on the politics front, Georgia voters are casting ballots Tuesday in another runoff race that will determine if Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock can stiff-arm Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Though Democrats have already clinched control of the Senate, both parties have poured heavy resources into the race.

“Senate seats only come up every 6 years with just a third of the chamber elected each time, a victory for either side would make it easier for them to gain control in the 2024 and 2026 elections as well, since that Georgia seat wouldn’t be up for election again until 2028,” Reid and colleagues at Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco

    Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to buy or invest in crypto companies after the collapse of the FTX exchange hit valuations and dampened investor interest. FTX's implosion has heightened the need for more trustworthy, regulated cryptocurrency players, and big banks see an opportunity to pick up business, Mathew McDermott, Goldman's head of digital assets, told Reuters. Goldman is doing due diligence on a number of different crypto firms, he added, without giving details.

  • Biden to visit Taiwan's TSMC chip plant in Arizona, hail supply chain fixes

    President Joe Biden will visit the Arizona plant of TSMC on Tuesday as the Taiwanese chipmaker is set to more than triple its planned investment in the factory to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in U.S. history. The investment is a big win for Biden after supply-chain issues disrupted the U.S. economy early in his presidency. Joining Biden for his visit to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's facility in Phoenix to promote efforts to boost U.S. technology manufacturing will be Apple CEO Tim Cook, TSMC founder Morris Chang, and the heads of chipmakers Micron, Sanjay Mehrotra, and NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, among others, the White House said.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.

  • Why the war on fossil fuels is causing chaos

    The United States and other advanced nations are making crucial investment in green energy. What they're not doing is safeguarding the fossil fuels consumers depend on today.

  • Georgia Runoff: What a Walker or Warnock Victory Would Look Like

    Maybe it’s because I’m a former high school debater, but every few weeks I try to go through the mental exercise of imagining what I would write the day after an election — if either side won. It can be an illuminating exercise. I did this every few weeks before the 2016 general election, and I was always struck by how easy it was to write a plausible post-election story explaining how and why Donald Trump would win the election. This year, it was also fairly easy to imagine how Democrats would

  • Dow Jones Dives On Fear Of More Rate Hikes Into 2023; Tesla Stock Skids On Production Cut Reports

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average dived more than 480 points Monday.

  • Streaming: Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Rising Battery Prices Threaten to Derail the Arrival of Affordable EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughFalling battery prices have been one of the most consistent trends in the electric vehicle industry for the last decade. Prices dropped fr

  • This Week on Crypto Twitter: Sam Bankman-Fried Won't Stop Talking, Coinbase Challenges Apple

    Also, the Caribbean island of Dominica is issuing the “world’s first national coin,” entitling holders to Dominican passports.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • Textron Wins $80 Billion U.S. Army Helicopter Contract. Stock Soars.

    Textron stock is soaring Tuesday after the company won an $80 billion contract to build a new helicopter for the army. Monday evening, the U.S. Army announced it had selected Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter to supply its new long-range assault helicopter. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • 2 Reasons Block Is a Long-Term Buy

    In late 2021, Square Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey announced radical changes to his company's direction, including changing its name to Block (NYSE: SQ). Unfortunately, these changes had terrible timing and many investors were dubious about several of the company's strategies; at the same time, the economy took a turn for the worse. Nervous investors ran for cover, sending the stock down 61% year to date.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$4.4m on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc...

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Can a Crypto Stock Be a Value Stock? This Billionaire Investor Thinks So

    The crypto market is in a state of turmoil right now -- top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are down 64% and 67% year to date, respectively, and many altcoins are down even more. The bankruptcy of prominent crypto exchange FTX has added insult to injury. As such, it's no surprise that crypto-related stocks are also down big this year.