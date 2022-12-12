U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise ahead of inflation data, Fed meeting

Dani Romero
·Reporter
·2 min read

U.S. stocks rose Monday ahead of a busy week for investors, with key inflation data and the Fed's last policy meeting of the year serving as highlights.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose by 0.5% during midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) increased by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced by 0.3%.

All three major indexes ended with losses during Friday's trading session, capping the worst week for stocks since September. The S&P 500 dropped 3.4% while the Dow fell 2.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 4% for that week.

Investors were also keeping an eye on oil early Monday, with WTI crude oil up 3.3% to trade at $73.39 after crude settled at a new low for 2022 on Friday.

Yields on government bonds also slightly dipped, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note at around 3.523% early Monday, off a couple of basis points from Friday's settlement.

Wall Street geared up for a busy week, as consumer-price data out Tuesday is expected to help inform the expected trajectory of interest rates over the coming months.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimate headline CPI to increase by 0.3% for the second consecutive month, with year-over-year CPI falling from 7.7% to 7.3%.

The Fed will make its next interest-rate decision Wednesday at the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting, with investors expecting a 0.5% increase in the Fed's benchmark rate.

While this week's inflation reading and the Federal Reserve's decision are top of mind for investors, some of Wall Street's most prominent strategists have a different concern: future profit downgrades.

“The final chapter to this bear market is all about the path of earnings estimates, which are far too high,” Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson wrote in a note on Monday. As a result, Wilson called the consumer price index print and the Fed meeting "yesterday's news."

In corporate news, Twitter Blue is due to relaunch Monday with a nearly 30% surcharge for iPhone owners. The service still costs $8 per month, but will be $11 for those who purchase the services through the App Store.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) surged 14% on Monday after Amgen agreed to acquire the company in an all-cash deal valued at $27.8 billion, marking it the largest healthcare merge of the year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) jumped 26% after the spending-management software company announced it will be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LP for $8 billion.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

