Stocks mixed, EV stocks rally: Stock market news today

Markets to close early ahead of July 4th holiday, when major stock markets are shut.

Stocks opened Monday's trading session mixed with EV names serving as the stars of the show following positive vehicle delivery news released over the weekend.

Shortly after the opening bell Monday morning the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down about 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was off closer to 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.2%.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose more than 6.5% in early trading after the electric-vehicle maker's second-quarter production and delivery numbers — which reflect sales numbers — hit all-time records.

Apple's (AAPL) stock lost hold of Friday's gains and slipped below the flatline, down 0.2%, after the Financial Times reported the tech giant has been forced to cut production forecasts for its Vision Pro headset.

Stocks will close for trade at 1 p.m. ET on Monday and remain closed Tuesday for the July 4th holiday.

