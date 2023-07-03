Stocks mixed, EV stocks rally: Stock market news today
Markets to close early ahead of July 4th holiday, when major stock markets are shut.
Stocks opened Monday's trading session mixed with EV names serving as the stars of the show following positive vehicle delivery news released over the weekend.
Shortly after the opening bell Monday morning the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down about 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was off closer to 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.2%.
Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose more than 6.5% in early trading after the electric-vehicle maker's second-quarter production and delivery numbers — which reflect sales numbers — hit all-time records.
Apple's (AAPL) stock lost hold of Friday's gains and slipped below the flatline, down 0.2%, after the Financial Times reported the tech giant has been forced to cut production forecasts for its Vision Pro headset.
Stocks will close for trade at 1 p.m. ET on Monday and remain closed Tuesday for the July 4th holiday.
Stocks mixed, tech leads
With EV names rallying on Monday, the Nasdaq rallied at the open while the S&P 500 and Dow were laggards in early trade.
Shortly after the bell the Nasdaq was up about 0.1%, the Dow off 0.3%, and the S&P 500 down around 0.2%.
Stocks will be open for trade for the next 3 and a half hours.
Hey look, another recession warning!
Reuters notes early Monday the spread between the yield on 2-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury notes is now the most inverted — meaning the 2-year yield is higher than the 10-year yield — in 42 years, at about -110 basis points, or -1.1%.
This surpasses March's 42-year milestone of around a spread between these two tenors on the curve of around 103 basis points, or -1.03%.
Last week, the big story for markets was the rush of data that forced calls for an imminent downturn in the US economy to be revised. As part of this story, Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman also looked at the yield curve and found this signal might not be suggesting a near-term recession, but perhaps an economic slump as many as three years away.
The yield curve is so closely watched by investors because it has tended to be a reliable predictor of recessions. And the reasoning is straightforward — when longer-dated Treasury yields fall below shorter-term Treasury yields, markets are pricing in future rate cuts from the Fed. Rates cuts that are expected to be in response to recession.
Now, earlier this year, Duke professor Campbell Harvey — who pioneered research showing the yield curve's relationship to recession — suggested the indicator may be broken now that so many people are focused on it. That was back in January, when a recession was deemed a consensus call for 2023. Entering July, forecasters see the exact opposite coming to fruition.
EV stocks rally to kick off July
Shares of Tesla (TSLA) were up more than 6% early Monday after the company reported second quarter production and delivery numbers on Sunday that beat expectations.
But the EV giant was not alone in seeing a positive stock reaction to monthly delivery news released over the weekend.
Several Chinese EV makers, including XPeng (XPEV), Li Auto (LI), and Nio (NIO), were rallying early Monday following the release of their own figures, with XPeng gaining more than 7%, Li Auto rising as much as 5.5%, and Nio shares up more than 4.5% ahead of Monday's open.
On Friday, shares of XPeng rallied after the company announced it would price its new XUV below Tesla's Model Y. And with production and delivery figures continuing to impress investors, it seems moves made in pursuit of market share versus near-term pricing power will continue to be rewarded.
As Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to clients on Sunday, "Price cuts implemented early in 2023 have paid major dividends for Musk & Co. as demand appears to remain very strong and production efficiencies have allowed for the massive deliveries beat this quarter."
Stock futures mixed in runup to July 4th holiday
The major stock benchmarks were mixed ahead of the opening bell on Monday, with the Nasdaq a standout in muted trading in the runup to the Independence Day closure.
S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures wavered around the flatline, last up 0.08%. Meanwhile, contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were down around 30 points, or 0.08%. Futures on the Nasdaq (^IXIC) were up 0.20%, after the tech-heavy Composite index (^IXIC) closed out the first half of 2023 with its best performance since 1983.
