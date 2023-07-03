Stock futures mixed, Nasdaq up as Tesla rallies: Stock market news today

Markets to close early ahead of July 4th holiday, when major stock markets are shut.

Stock futures kicked off the new quarter mixed on Monday, with those on the Nasdaq rising to start a holiday-shortened week as Tesla rallied after deliveries easily topped estimates.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were wavering around the flatline, up less than 0.1%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell around 0.1%. Futures on the Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose just over 0.2%.

Trading was muted in the runup to the break for Independence Day and after the major stock benchmarks finished a strong first half with a bang. Stock markets will stop trading at 1 p.m. ET on Monday and close Tuesday for the July 4th holiday.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose more than 6% in pre-market trading after the electric-vehicle maker's second-quarter production and delivery numbers — which reflect sales numbers — hit all-time records.

Apple's (AAPL) stock lost hold of Friday's gains and slipped below the flatline, down 0.2%, after the Financial Times reported the tech giant has been forced to cut production forecasts for its Vision Pro headset.

