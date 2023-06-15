Stock futures slide as 'hawkish' Fed preys on mood: Stock market news today

Stock futures were pointing to losses early Thursday after the Federal Reserve's 'hawkish hold' on Wednesday suggested more rate hikes are likely later this year while rate cuts in 2023 are now off the table.

Near 8:35 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures were down more than 0.7% while futures tied to the S&P 500 were off about 0.5% and Dow futures were off 0.2%.

Futures took another leg lower early Thursday after data showed retail sales in May were stronger than expected in the US. Investors were also digesting news the European Central Bank further raised rates as monetary policy remains tight across developed markets.

Overnight, however, the People's Bank of China cut its medium-term borrowing rate for the time since August.

