Stocks wobble as Fed skips a rate hike but forecasts more: Stock market news today

On a highly anticipated decision day for the Federal Reserve, policymakers put their interest-rate hiking campaign on ice — for now — but signaled more rate hikes ahead.
After the Fed's decision, stocks fell before paring their losses. At the closing bell, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was roughly flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.8%, or 250 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rallied back from lows to gain 0.2%.
Fed officials forecast two more rate hikes this year after skipping a hike this meeting. Chair Jerome Powell also said he doesn't foresee any rate cuts this year.
Powell on inflation: 'Not seeing a lot of progress'
A day after inflation rose at its slowest pace since April 2021, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted inflation is still far above the Fed's 2% target and not coming down as quickly as the central bank had hoped.
"If you look at core PCE inflation overall, look at it over the last six months, you're just not seeing a lot of progress, " Powell said. "It's running and it's running at a level, you know, over 4.5%, far above our target and not really moving down. We want to see it moving down decisively. That's all. Of course, we are going to get inflation down to 2% over time. We want to do that with the minimum damage we can to the economy, of course. But we have to get inflation down to 2%, and we will."
Core PCE sat at 4.7% in April.
No decision about July
As noted below, the Fed's new dot plot suggests two more rate hikes are coming this year.
In response to his first question during a press conference on Wednesday, Powell brought back language made popular by former Fed Chair Janet Yellen ahead of the Fed's rate hiking cycle that began in 2015 — "live" meetings.
"We didn't make any decision about going forward, including what would happen at the next meeting... we did not decide or really discuss anything about going to an every other meeting or kind of an approach or really any other approach," Powell said. "We really focused on what to do at this meeting."
Asked directly about July's meeting, Powell said — "One, [a] decision hasn't been made. Two, I do expect that it will be a live meeting."
Stop, then go
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday while forecasting the need to take further action raising rates later this year.
In an email sent shortly after the news crossed, Neil Dutta, an economist at Renaissance Macro, wrote, "This is what the Fed had to do."
Dutta's view? The groundwork during Fed Chair Jay Powell's press conference on May 3 and speeches from many Fed officials in the weeks that followed was laid for a pause in rate hikes. Even two strong jobs reports a stronger-than-expected inflation reading in April were not going to knock the Fed off its course for June.
But updated economic projections released Wednesday allowed the Fed to have it both ways — pause rate hikes and also be more aggressive in signaling future action.
Dutta adds that in 2024, real interest rates are likely to stay at 2%. Meaning that the fed funds rate — which stands in a range of 5%-5.25% — will be 2 percentage points above the level of inflation. Fed officials think PCE inflation will slow to 3.2% at the end of this year and 2.5% by the end of next year; in April, PCE inflation stood at 4.4%.
On the one hand, inflation always tells you what the Fed needs to do next.
On the other hand, that appears to have rarely been more true than it will be for the Fed's next 18 months of policy moves. A journey that starts with stopping today. Then going.
Federal Reserve 'dot plot' shows interest rates peaking at 5.6% in 2023
Along with its policy announcement that the Fed will be holding interest rates steady between 5% to 5.25%, the Fed also released updated economic forecasts in its Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). That includes its "dot plot," which maps out policymakers' expectations for where interest rates could be headed in the future.
The latest dot plot suggests rates will continue to tick higher in 2023, with benchmark interest rates seen peaking at 5.6% this year, higher than the Fed's previous March projection of 5.1% and implying two additional rate hikes are likely this year. Three officials see raising rates higher than 5.75% this year, with one member seeing rates going as high as 6.25%.
No officials see rate cuts this year, although they do see rates coming down to 4.6% in 2024, higher than March's outlook for rates to finish next year at 4.3%. This month's expectations for rates next year were less widely distributed compared to March's projections.
The SEP indicated the Federal Reserve sees core inflation peaking at 3.9% this year — higher than March's projection of 3.6% — before cooling to 2.6% next year and 2.2% in 2025.
Officials see unemployment rising to 4.1% this year, well below the previous 4.5% forecast. Unemployment is expected to tick slightly higher to 4.5% next year and remain at that level through 2025.
The Fed also sees slightly accelerated economic growth, with the economy growing at 1% this year, up from March's 0.4% projection) before picking up slightly to 1.1% in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025.
Federal Reserve pauses interest rate hikes
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday in a range of 5%-5.25%.
This pause in interest rate hikes comes after increases by the central bank at 10 straight meetings, which pushed interest rates to their highest levels since 2007.
The Fed did, however, raise its forecast for interest rate hikes this year, signaling rates could rise as high as 5.6%. That implies rate will rise twice more in 2023.
