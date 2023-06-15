Stocks wobble as 'hawkish' Fed preys on mood: Stock market news today
Stock slid early Thursday after the Federal Reserve's "hawkish hold" on Wednesday suggested more rate hikes are likely later this year while rate cuts in 2023 are now off the table.
At the opening bell, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down about 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was roughly flat. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped 0.4%.
Early Thursday, data showed retail sales in May were stronger than expected in the US. Investors were also digesting news the European Central Bank further raised rates as monetary policy remains tight across developed markets.
Overnight, however, the People's Bank of China cut its medium-term borrowing rate for the time since August.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury slipped 4 basis points to trade around 3.75%.
May retail sales impress
The resilience of the US economy and US consumers continues.
Retail sales rose 0.3% in May, beating expectations for a 0.2% decline, according to forecasts from Bloomberg.
Stripping out autos, retail sales rose 0.1% last month, in-line with estimates, while ex-autos and gas sales rose 0.4%, better than the 0.2% that was expected.
By category, the Census department showed building materials and garden supplies retailers saw sales rise 2.2%, the most of any major category, while food services and drinking places saw sales rise 0.4%. Other than gas stations — which saw sales fall as gas prices dropped — only miscellaneous store retailers saw a retreat in May, with sales falling 1%.
European Central Bank raises rates
The ECB on Thursday did what the Fed did not on Wednesday — kept raising rates.
The ECB raised its three key rates by another 0.25% on Thursday, bringing its deposit facility rate to 3.5%, its main refinancing rate to 4%, and its marginal lending facility rate to 4.25%. This brings the ECB's key rates to the highest level since 2008.
In its policy announcement, the ECB said, "The rate increase today reflects the Governing Council’s updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation, and the strength of monetary policy transmission. According to the June macroeconomic projections, Eurosystem staff expect headline inflation to average 5.4% in 2023, 3.0% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025. Indicators of underlying price pressures remain strong, although some show tentative signs of softening."
Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief eurozone economist at Capital Economics, said Thursday the ECB will likely raise rates again in July, adding, "whatever hints we get about the eventual peak in rates, we expect President Lagarde to emphasize that policy will remain tight for a long time."
A wider path for the Fed
While the Federal Reserve's latest rate decision is still warm, let's go through a few more thoughts on what was accomplished Wednesday.
I argued in the Yahoo Finance Morning Brief that the unanimous vote from FOMC members on a move that saw rates stay level but futures hikes get more aggressive was a surprising development. I still think this is mostly true.
But what Fed officials ultimately agreed to was not just a pause in rate hikes, or an outline that more rate hikes will be needed to tame inflation, but a wider path for their future actions. In his press conference, Fed Chair Jay Powell said, "Of course, we don't go out of our way to surprise the markets or the public. At the same time, our focus has to be on getting the policy right."
So while the Fed did, in a way, speak out of both sides of its mouth on Wednesday — no hike today, more hikes tomorrow — it increased the number of the choices investors are prepared for the central bank to make in the coming months.
Market pricing will, of course, largely lock in what investors think the Fed will do ahead of the July, September, November, and December policy announcements. On the eve of the decision, most of the mystery will be gone.
But six or twelve (or more) weeks out, markets are prepared for more possibilities from the Fed than they had been ahead of Wednesday's meeting.
Economists wondered Wednesday whether the Fed was "bluffing" with its pause, or whether this pause was just a "skip," among other thoughts.
Regardless of what comes to pass, however, the Fed now has more options at its disposal. Which, as we saw, isn't something Fed officials disagree with.
Futures retreat as reality of more Fed hikes sinks in
The Nasdaq lead a retreat in stocks early Thursday, as investors digested the Fed's decision Wednesday to pause its interest rate rises, but with the promise of more hikes to come.
Nasdaq (^IXIC) futures were down about 0.6%, while S&P 500 futures (^GSPC) were about 0.3% lower. Contracts tied to the Dow (^DJI) were down around 0.1%, after all three major US stock benchmarks closed out the previous session with gains.
Investors are now focused on picking over Chair Jerome Powell's comments for a steer on the path of interest rates. The Fed's policymakers see rates peaking at 5.6% by year's end, and that's unwelcome news for stock bulls.
In other central bank action, China's PBOC cut rates for the first time since August as its post-pandemic recovery stutters. In Europe, the ECB is primed to make its own rate decision Thursday, with an increase expected.
Updates on US jobless claims, retail sales and other economic indicators are coming later Thursday, and they'll be watched for possible cues for Fed action. Niggles about recession aren't far away, either.
