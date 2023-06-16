Stock futures languish with economy in focus: Stock market news today
US stocks are setting up to open flat on Friday, after rallying the previous day amid signs of a resilient economy that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve could end its rate-hike campaign soon.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow (^DJI) were down slightly, while contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) tipped a tad higher.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report due later could give more clues to the US economic outlook.
Global stocks were getting a lift from growing expectations that China will have to bump up stimulus as its recovery stutters.
But the US bull market could face a test as $4.2 trillion in options expire Friday. That typically leads to portfolio reshuffles, which have led to sudden price swings in the past.
Stock futures flat as upbeat mood fades
US stock futures lost hold of earlier gains to trade around the flatline Friday, as investors looked to economic data for cues to when and whether the Fed will hike rates again.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were down 15 points, less than 0.1%, while those on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) showed a similar loss. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) we up just less than 0.1%.
The major benchmarks rallied Thursday, after data showed retail sales in May were stronger than expected in the US.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report is due later Friday, and will be watched for clues to the economic outlook.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance