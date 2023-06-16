Stock futures languish with economy in focus: Stock market news today

US stocks are setting up to open flat on Friday, after rallying the previous day amid signs of a resilient economy that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve could end its rate-hike campaign soon.

Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow (^DJI) were down slightly, while contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) tipped a tad higher.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report due later could give more clues to the US economic outlook.

Global stocks were getting a lift from growing expectations that China will have to bump up stimulus as its recovery stutters.

But the US bull market could face a test as $4.2 trillion in options expire Friday. That typically leads to portfolio reshuffles, which have led to sudden price swings in the past.

