Stock futures fall ahead of Powell, after BOE hike: Stock market news today
Stock futures pointed lower Thursday, as a wave of hawkish central-bank hikes dampened spirits ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony to Congress.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.29%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped just over 100 points, or 0.31%. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lost 0.42%.
Techs led the way lower in the previous session, raising questions about stocks' recent bull run, after Powell hinted at more rate increases to come in his comments to lawmakers.
The Bank of England's decision to increase UK interest rates by an outsized 50 basis points to 5% underlined the determination of policymakers worldwide to combat inflation. Earlier Thursday, Norway and Switzerland hiked rates to levels not seen for long over a decade.
