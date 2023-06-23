Stock futures fall, on track for losing week: Stock market news today

Stock futures fell on Friday, setting the major US benchmarks up for a losing week as investors come to terms with the prospect of more interest-rate hikes ahead from the Federal Reserve.

Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were 0.53% lower, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped almost 120 points, or 0.35%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the declines, down 0.71%. All three are on course to break a run of weekly wins if the losses hold.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on his view on Thursday that more rate increases are needed to temper inflation, joining a global chorus of hawkish central banks.

That's revived some worries about the potential hit to economies, though Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she now sees a lower risk of US recession. But a red-hot reading in a key gauge of Japanese inflation has underlined the pressures on policymakers.

