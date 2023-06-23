Stocks sink, on track for losing week: Stock market news today
Stocks fell at the open Friday, setting the major US benchmarks up for a losing week as investors come to terms with the prospect of more interest-rate hikes ahead from the Federal Reserve.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) opened 0.85% lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped almost 300 points, or 0.88%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the declines, down about 1%. All three are on course to break a run of weekly wins if the losses hold.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on his view on Thursday that more rate increases are needed to temper inflation, joining a global chorus of hawkish central banks.
That's revived some worries about the potential hit to economies, though Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she now sees a lower risk of US recession. But a red-hot reading in a key gauge of Japanese inflation has underlined the pressures on policymakers.
Stocks open lower
Stocks opened lower Friday as investors digested sentiment from the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world that interest rates may be set to stay higher for longer.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down about 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped about 240 points, or 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down more than 1%.
Stock futures extend losses
Stocks futures extended losses Friday morning as they appeared set for a down open.
Around 8:50 a.m. ET, futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were down about 0.6%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped about 140 points, or 0.42%. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell close to 1%.
Virgin Galactic stock sinks as it looks to raise $400M
Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) dropped as much as 18% before the bell Friday, after the space tourism company said it aims to raise another $400 million via a new stock offering.
The stock was paring losses in last check of pre-market trading, down about 10.5%.
The plan, disclosed in a Thursday filing to the SEC, comes soon after the completion of an earlier $300 million fundraising from an agreement in August.
Proceeds will go to the development of Virgin Galactic's spaceship fleet and infrastructure to scale its commercial operations, and for general corporate purposes, the company said in the filing.
Stock futures fall, on course for a losing week
Stocks were under pressure Friday, putting the three major US benchmarks on track to break a string of weekly wins as investors bet on interest rates staying higher for longer.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were down about 0.50%, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped about 115 points, or 0.33%. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.73%.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday doubled down on his view that the US central bank will likely have to increase interest rates again in 2023. That has reignited some worries about a potential recession.
