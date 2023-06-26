Stocks slip, tech drags to start last week of June trading: Stock market news today

Stocks slipped to start the new week Monday as tech stocks fell and investors considered what the weekend's short-lived challenge to Vladimir Putin by armed mercenaries in Russia means for markets.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down around 0.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped 0.8%.

Gold prices rose about 0.3%, a sign that some investors may be seeking a safe haven as they wait for clarity about the Russia turmoil. The country has largely been cut off from global financial markets since its invasion of Ukraine, which could limit any impact.

With data on PCE inflation and consumer confidence due later this week, investors may well return to focusing on the Federal Reserve's next moves with inflation data, after Chair Jerome Powell hinted at more rate increases to come last week.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance