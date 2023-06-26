Stocks slip, tech drags to start last week of June trading: Stock market news today
Stocks slipped to start the new week Monday as tech stocks fell and investors considered what the weekend's short-lived challenge to Vladimir Putin by armed mercenaries in Russia means for markets.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down around 0.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped 0.8%.
Gold prices rose about 0.3%, a sign that some investors may be seeking a safe haven as they wait for clarity about the Russia turmoil. The country has largely been cut off from global financial markets since its invasion of Ukraine, which could limit any impact.
With data on PCE inflation and consumer confidence due later this week, investors may well return to focusing on the Federal Reserve's next moves with inflation data, after Chair Jerome Powell hinted at more rate increases to come last week.
Why Wall Street is downgrading some of 2023's biggest winners
2023's artificial-intelligence driven rally has scooped up many tech players including Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL)and Alphabet (GOOGL). But as share prices soar, analysts are wary on what that could mean for the stock moving forward, particularly if growth catalysts are already baked into the price.
"We believe the stock now better reflects our positive long-term view of the company’s growth potential and competitive positioning post the substantial move higher YTD," Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney wrote in a note in Monday.
Delaney downgraded Tesla from Buy to Neutral while boosting his price target from $185 to $248, joining a growing list of big tech analysts to caution about future upside in the 2023 rally. Two other analysts have now downgraded Tesla in less than two weeks, too. UBS analysts have been out warning on other big tech names with downgrades for Apple and Alphabet.
Importantly, though, the downgrades aren't saying that things look overly gloomy for some of the tech stalwarts. In fact, in some cases, analysts are still expecting the stocks to go up.
The downgrades indicate the market is finally correctly pricing in the potential for future earnings, and therefore, the stocks might be priced just fine where they stand today.
Stocks mixed, Nasdaq slips
Stocks were mixed in midday trading with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) leading the day's declines, down about 0.80%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) flipped into positive territory but was only up about 20 points.
As discussed below, Alphabet (GOOGL) saw losses slightly accelerate with shares falling 3% after a rare stock downgrade from UBS.
Bond yields gained compared to earlier trading but still edged slightly lower with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note (^TNX) falling about 4 basis points to trade about 3.72%.
Carnival shares plummet despite upbeat earnings
Carnival Corporation (CCL) led the declines in the S&P 500 on Monday as shares plummeted more than 11% following the company's second quarter earnings.
The cruise liner reported yet another loss in the quarter, although the results still beat analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg with revenue soaring to a record $4.9 billion in Q2. The company says it continues to see strong demand "with bookings and customer deposits hitting all-time highs," Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein said in the earnings release.
Carnival guided adjusted EBITDA between $4.10 billion to $4.25 billion for full-year 2023, “above March guidance’s range and with a midpoint increase of $175 million.”
The stock has been on a tear this year, soaring more than 50% over the past three months and more than 70% on the year.
"[Carnival] is to some degree a victim of their own success," James Hardiman, Citi Leisure and Travel Analyst, told Yahoo Finance Live. "As I talk to investors over the last week or two, it really felt like expectations had gotten ahead of themselves. We were hearing some pretty unreasonable whisper numbers in terms of the profitability for the current quarter, but at the end of the day, if you had showed me these results three months ago I think everybody would be doing back flips."
Shares of competitors Norwegian (NCLH) and Royal Caribbean (RCL) followed Carnival's declines, falling roughly 6% and 3%, respectively.
PacWest sells loan portfolio for $3.5 billion
PacWest (PACW) announced its latest asset sale on Monday as the regional bank attempts to boost liquidity following the stunning collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year, which trigged a ripple effect across the entire financial system.
As Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith reports:
PacWest (PACW) announced a $3.5 billion sale of loans to alternative investment manager Ares Management.
The deal, the latest of several moves by the Beverly Hills, Calif.-based lender to shrink its balance sheet, helped push PackWest's stock up more than 11% during Monday morning trading, although shares have since leveled off to trade about 5% higher as of 11am ET. Several other regional banks also rose.
PacWest is one of several regional lenders that struggled to keep depositors following the March 10 failure of Silicon Valley Bank. Regional bank stocks hit a year to date low on May 4, the week regulators seized San Francisco-based bank First Republic and sold the bulk of its operations to JPMorgan Chase (JPM).
Since then, however, those stocks have rallied for four of the last six weeks on optimism that the worst was over for regional banks. For the period, the KBW Regional Bank Index (^BKX) has gained 9%, outpacing the S&P 500. The index closed 5% lower last Friday and slightly lower the previous week.
Alphabet hit with rare downgrade
Alphabet (GOOGL) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy by UBS on Monday amid further risks surrounding the AI boom.
UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley, who increased his price target to $132 a share from $123, called out several risk factors when it comes to future revenue growth, including a better risk/reward skew towards Amazon (AMZN) and Meta (META), new search competition, and potential margin hits as investments weigh on efficiency efforts.
Additionally, Walmsley said generative AI could take time to optimize and monetize, further adding to medium-term risks.
"Our bias is to see [generative AI] as a friend over the long term given that GOOG has substantial first party data and consumer applications that can leverage GenAI," the analyst wrote. "We see three key risks, however, in the medium term: (1) competition from new search-like experiences from incumbents (Bing) and new entrants, (2) increasing capital intensity that could pressure margins, and (3) potential disruption to monetization as Google figures out the balance between content and ads in the [search engine results page]."
Alphabet's stock was down roughly 1% on Monday but is up about 40% on the year.
Stocks open flat
Stocks were little changed at the market open after all three of the major averages closed the previous week lower.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) each traded near the flatline shortly after the opening bell.
Bond yields edged lower with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note (^TNX) falling more than 10 basis points to trade around 3.70% -- a sign investors could be brushing off the latest turmoil in Russia.
Tesla slips after Goldman joins chorus of downgrades
Shares of Tesla (TSLA) dropped almost 2% in pre-market trading after Goldman Sachs cooled on the electric-vehicle maker, whose stock has soared this year.
Goldman analyst Mark Delaney downgraded his recommendation on the carmaker to neutral from buy, pointing in a Sunday note to clients to the substantial surge in its shares. Tesla's shares have almost doubled this year and have risen 38% just this month alone.
“The stock now better reflects our positive long-term view of the company’s growth potential and competitive positioning,” Delaney wrote. “We are also cognizant of the difficult pricing environment for new vehicles.”
The move marks at least the fourth downgrade for Elon Musk's company in recent days, with Morgan Stanley among them.
Stock futures steady as investors weigh Russia revolt
Stocks were poised to open little changed on Monday, with investors still absorbing the weekend's short-lived armed revolt by mercenaries in Russia that directly challenged Putin's grip on power.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were less than 0.1% lower, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were down less than 10 points, or broadly flat. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped 0.18%.
All three of the major averages fluctuated between gains and losses in earlier pre-market trading, after closing the previous week lower. The Nasdaq notched its first weekly loss in the last eight, while the S&P 500 snapped a five-week win streak.
