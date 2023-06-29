Stock futures rise ahead of jobless, GDP data: Stock market news today
Stock futures ticked higher on Thursday, as upbeat corporate updates vied with Federal Reserve hawkishness for investors' attention with the end of the first half near.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were both up about 0.3% after a lackluster session Wednesday. Those on the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added around 0.4% to add to the previous day's gains.
Strong numbers from Micron (MU) and successful US bank stress tests are helping drive pre-market gains for the stocks, with Nike (NKE) results on deck.
A stream of economic data is due, with earlier releases showing signs of strength in the economy are taken as boding well for company earnings to come.
They'll also be in focus as a factor in the Fed's thinking after Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday he wouldn't take back-to-back rate hikes off the table right now.
Stock futures rise with data on deck
Stocks were setting up to open higher Thursday, with economic updates due later that could shed light on what the Federal Reserve might do next on interest rates.
Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were 0.30% higher, while those on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up almost 100 points, or 0.29%. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added 0.41%.
Jobless claims, a GDP update and other economic data due later will be in focus for a steer on what can be expected from coming corporate earnings, as well as clues to which way the Fed could jump next.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance