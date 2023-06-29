Stock futures rise ahead of jobless, GDP data: Stock market news today

Stock futures ticked higher on Thursday, as upbeat corporate updates vied with Federal Reserve hawkishness for investors' attention with the end of the first half near.

Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were both up about 0.3% after a lackluster session Wednesday. Those on the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added around 0.4% to add to the previous day's gains.

Strong numbers from Micron (MU) and successful US bank stress tests are helping drive pre-market gains for the stocks, with Nike (NKE) results on deck.

A stream of economic data is due, with earlier releases showing signs of strength in the economy are taken as boding well for company earnings to come.

They'll also be in focus as a factor in the Fed's thinking after Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday he wouldn't take back-to-back rate hikes off the table right now.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance