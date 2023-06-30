Stocks rise as strong first half set to close: Stock market news today
Stocks climbed early Friday amid more signs of cooling from the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, with the need to curb price pressures still the priority for policymakers.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added around 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way, rising over 1%.
The inflation index showed prices rose 3.8% in May on a year-over-year basis, down from a 4.4% year-over-year jump in April. And from April to May, prices ticked up just 0.1%.
The data comes after a surprise upward revision to first-quarter GDP showed the US economy is a lot stronger than Wall Street thought. Growing faith in that strength has helped drive this year's rally in stocks, even though that resilience likely means rates will stay higher for longer.
Friday is a key trading day — the last in the second quarter and in the first half of 2023. All three major stock benchmarks are on track to log strong performances for both periods.
Stocks open higher
Stocks were higher at the open on Friday as investors digested economic data that indicated easing inflation and resilient spending from consumers.
S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 180 points, or 0.5%, both set to build on Thursday's gains. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added 0.94%, after closing flat the previous session.
Fed's preferred inflation gauge cools further
An inflation measure closely watched by the Fed showed further signs of cooling price pressures in May.
The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which strips out volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3% in May, down from 0.4% in April and in line with consensus expectations. On a yearly basis, core PCE rose 4.6% in May, down from 4.7% in April and slightly lower than the 4.7% economists had expected.
Stock futures in all three of the major averages added further gains on the news.
Stock futures rise with prices data on deck
All three of the major stock benchmarks climbed ahead of the opening bell on Friday, the last trading day of the quarter and first half.
S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures rose 0.36%, while contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up almost 100 points, or 0.27%, both set to build on Thursday's gains. Futures on the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added 0.46%, after closing flat the previous session.
Investors were getting ready for the release of a raft of prices measures, including PCE inflation, as signs of a robust US economy fueled bets for Fed rate hikes.
