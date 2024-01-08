Advertisement
Watch, 9 a.m. ET:

The premiere of Yahoo Finance's new show, Morning Brief

Stock market news today: Dow futures sag as Boeing plunges

10
Karen Friar
·Editor
·2 min read

US stock futures stumbled on Monday, with the Dow pulling lower as Boeing (BA) shares sold off and uncertainty about the prospects for interest-rate cuts continued to weigh.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures sank around 0.4%, or 170 points. Futures on the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) and on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were little changed, after all three major stock indexes broke a nine-week winning steak on Friday.

Dow component Boeing's shares tumbled around 8% in premarket trading after US authorities grounded some 737 Max 9 jets in the wake of a midair fuselage blowout. The incident hit other stocks, with shares in Max 9 operators Alaska Airlines (ALK) and United Airlines (UAL), which operate the jet, losing ground. Fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems's (SPR) shares sank almost 18%.

Overall, investors are treading carefully after stocks took a bruising in the first days of 2024 thanks to dwindling expectations for an early rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Strong labor market data, including a hotter-than-expected December jobs report, have intensified the debate around the path of Fed policy.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

This week could bring a catalyst for the market, with earnings reports from big banks and a crucial reading on inflation ahead. The CPI inflation reading is due Thursday, while JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) will kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season.

One risk is potentially off the table after congressional leaders said Sunday they have reached a $1.59 trillion spending deal aimed at averting a looming government shutdown. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) clung on above 4% after last week's gains.

Meanwhile, oil prices were closing in on a 3% drop as investors absorbed Saudi Arabia's decision to cut key prices of crude supplies to all regions, including its main Asia market.

