Stock market news today: Dow lags as new jobs data shows slowing labor market demand
US stocks took a leg lower in afternoon trading on Tuesday following fresh jobs data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Tech stocks reversed earlier gains to trade flat, with the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) hugging the flatline. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell roughly 0.4%.
A losing start to December is putting November's roaring rally in the rearview mirror. Doubts are surfacing about the notion the Federal Reserve will soon call an end to rate hikes, sapping enthusiasm. Investors are now looking to upcoming labor market data for evidence the US economy is headed for a so-called soft landing.
Tuesday's reading on job openings in October showed slowing demand in the labor market with job openings sliding to 8.73 million last month, down from 9.35 million openings in September and 10.47 million in the prior year.
Over the month, the number of hires and total separations changed little at 5.9 million and 5.6 million, respectively, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Within separations, quits (3.6 million) and layoffs and discharges (1.6 million) were changed little.
ADP private payrolls numbers will be released on Wednesday while Friday's crucial monthly jobs report will be scoured for catalysts for the Fed to change policy course.
Dow biggest laggard in afternoon trading
Bank execs 'cautious' heading into 2024
Bank executives had a cautious tone while speaking at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference in Manhattan on Tuesday.
As Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith reports:
Executives from some of the country's biggest banks noted the resilience of the US economy, but warned loan losses are likely to continue and urged restraint regarding 2024 outlooks.
"2023 has been an interesting year," Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon said. Solomon rattled off the concerns financial institutions faced this year, including a regional bank crisis in the spring, a rapid rise in interest rates, and geopolitical risks.
For the US economy, Solomon said "the chance of a soft landing is much higher," referring to the idea the Federal Reserve could bring inflation back to its 2% target without causing a recession. Still, Solomon said it made to remain "cautious" as the firm approaches 2024.
Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan was firmer in his assessment of the economy, saying, "The economy has entered a soft landing. It's set up."
Moynihan noted the firm's data showed consumer spending is growing at a pace of about 4%, less than half the 9% growth seen from 2021 to 2022.
"The way customers are spending their money is leveled out," Moynihan said. "It's not a credit risk question. It's just their appetite [for] credit is down."
Bank of America anticipates the Fed will cut interest rates two or three times next year and four times in 2025.
"This will be higher for longer, but higher in the context that we sort of won the war on inflation," Moynihan said. "We've got to be careful not to win it by too much right now."
Cooling labor market 'to keep further rate hikes off the table'
Job openings in October fell to their lowest level since March 2021, another sign of slowing demand in the labor market.
According to data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday morning, job openings slid to 8.73 million last month, down from 9.35 million openings in September and 10.47 million in the prior year.
"The ratio of job openings to the number of unemployed fell to 1.34, its lowest since August 2021, suggesting that the labor market is coming into a better balance between the supply and demand of labor," Oxford Economics lead US economist Nancy Vanden Houten wrote in reaction to the data.
"Evidence of cooler labor market conditions will keep further rate hikes off the table, but we don't expect rate cuts until Q3 of next year," Houten continued. "The Fed needs to be convinced that inflation is on a path back to 2% and we expect the progress toward that goal to occur gradually over the next several months."
Following the release of the data, markets were pricing in a 55% chance the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its March meeting next year, according to data from the CME Group.
In addition to job openings, the quits rate was unchanged in October. Oxford Economics described the quit rate as a good leading indicator of wage pressures.
"At 2.3%, the quits rate is off its record high and in line with its 2019 average. Wage growth is still too strong to be consistent with 2% inflation, but we expect it will continue to moderate as the pace of hiring slows," the economist said.
China hit with credit downgrade
Credit rating agency Moody's cut its outlook for China's credit to negative from stable, citing concerns over rising debt levels as Beijing attempts to correct a spiraling property downturn, coupled with lower medium-term economic growth.
The downgrade, Moody's first for China since 2017, comes as the country has struggled with its post-pandemic recovery and the consumer remains weak. The unemployment rate has also remained stubbornly high for young people.
In response to the downgrade, China’s Ministry of Finance said it was "disappointed."
"Since the beginning of this year, in the face of the complex and harsh international situations, and against the background of an unstable global economic recovery and weakening momentum, China’s macro economy has continued to recover and has been advancing steadily," the ministry said, according to an online transcript of a Q&A session cited by the Associated Press.
Those concerns regarding the world's second-largest economy helped drive a sell-off in China stocks with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index (^HSI) dropping 1.9% while the Shanghai Composite index (SSE) fell about 1.7%.
Moody's said it expects China's GDP to grow at a 4% annualized pace both next year and in 2025 before slowing to a pace of 3.8% for the remainder of the decade.
