Stock market news today: Dow, S&P close at highest level since Jan. '22 as stocks rally ahead of Fed
US stocks closed firmly in the green on Tuesday as a key inflation report showed prices largely holding steady ahead of the Federal Reserve's final 2023 policy meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed up about 0.5%, or more than 150 points — its third highest close ever.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) also finished the day up around 0.5%, notching its best close since January 14, 2022. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the day, up roughly 0.6%, after all three major gauges closed Monday at their highest levels since early 2022.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed prices ticked up slightly at 0.1% over last month and 3.1% over the prior year in November, as Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal reported.
Investors are widely expecting a pause to rate hikes at the end of the central bank's two-day meeting, which starts Tuesday. But traders are easing back on their bets on a rate cut in March, according to CME FedWatch data.
While consumer inflation is expected to remain flat for the second straight month, the "core" reading — which excludes food and energy prices — could prove stickier. That would likely prompt investors to rethink when the Fed might start lowering rates.
Following the report, US bond yields retreated slightly, with 10-year Treasury yields (^TNX) down roughly 3 basis points to trade near 4.21%.
In individual stocks, Oracle (ORCL) shares closed down more than 12% after the software giant's second quarter sales fell short of estimates.
Stocks close in the green
Netflix releases first biannual viewership report
Netflix (NFLX) is doubling down on its viewership transparency.
On Tuesday, the streaming giant released its first-ever biannual viewing report dubbed "What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report."
The report, which covers six months of data, includes hours viewed for every title (original and licensed) watched for over 50,000 hours, the premiere date for any Netflix TV series or film, and whether a title was available globally.
In total, Netflix said the report covers more than 18,000 titles — representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix — and nearly 100 billion hours viewed.
Season 1 of "The Night Agent," which debuted on March 23, claimed the top spot after amassing 812 million hours viewed by the end of June. Season 2 of "Ginny and Georgia" came in second with more than 665 million hours viewed following its Jan. 5 debut.
"Wednesday" Season 1 rounded out the top three with nearly 508 million viewing hours. To note, the series came out in November of 2022, making the viewership numbers especially impressive.
"This is our data, and it is our accurate data," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said on a press call with reporters. "It’s the data that we use to run the business that we’re sharing with you. Us compiling the data to provide to a third party to provide it to you seems like a lot of steps of something that’s already a pretty heavy lift."
Licensed content made up a significant portion of viewing hours as shows like "Suits" see new life on platform. From January to June 2023, 55% of viewing came from Netflix films and series with 45% from licensed titles.
Still, Netflix doesn't plan to license its own content to competitors any time soon.
"What's interesting is a show like 'Suits,' which has been played on USA for a long time, has been available on Peacock and had been available on Amazon for a couple of years before it hit Netflix, and yet we were able to unlock this enormous, enormous global audience for it," Sarandos said in response to Yahoo Finance's question on the call regrading its licensing strategy. "That's the combination of our large subscriber base and our recommendation system that knew to put 'Suits' in front of people who were going love it the most."
"I do not think that that necessarily would happen in reverse," he continued. "I do think that we can add tremendous value when we license content, I'm not positive that that's reciprocal."
Netflix shares were muted in afternoon trading on Tuesday but have climbed more than 50% since the start of the year.
Oracle (ORCL) led the Yahoo Finance trending tickers page after the company's quarterly revenue came in lower than Wall Street had hoped. Strategists also highlighted concerns over Oracle's cloud revenue growth of 24% falling short of previous guidance for a range of 29% to 30% growth.
Shares of Cava (CAVA) soared more than 16% on Tuesday after the IPO share lockup expired without investors dumping shares.
Moderna (MRNA) stock fell more than 5% after the company's chief commercial officer Arpa Garay stepped down. The departure leaves CEO Stephane Bancel to oversee the company's efforts to sell its COVID vaccine, according to Reuters.
Crude Oil (CL=F) cracked the trending tickers list on Tuesday as the price per barrel fell more than 4% to about $68 a barrel. Oil is now at its lowest levels in five months.
The Fed pause means it's time to get out cash
Markets have priced in a near 100% chance that the Federal Reserve holds rates steady tomorrow and many believe the next move for the Federal Reserve will be an interest rate cut in 2024, not a hike.
This scenario would mean the Fed "pause," which occurs between the hiking and cutting cycles, is already underway. And per research from BlackRock Americas iShares Investment Strategy Head Gargi Chaudhuri, the pause period is the time investors should own stocks, not collect interest on their cash in money market funds.
"This might be a good time for investors to step out of cash," Chaudhuri said, referencing a chart that shows stocks outperform during the pause period. Per Chaudhuri's research, the pause period began the day of the Fed's last hike on July 26.
Crude prices fall to lowest level since June
Oil prices slid on Tuesday with crude oil (CL=F) falling about 3% to trade below $70 a barrel, its lowest level since June. Brent crude (BZ=F) also dropped 3% to trade at just below $74 a barrel.
The moves come amid renewed concerns over shipping disruptions in the Middle East after a Norwegian tanker was hit by a missile from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Oil prices have been steadily declining over the past several weeks, notching their longest losing streak since 2018.
Just because the market wants it...
Inflation continued to moderate in November, but a hot "core" reading, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, will likely keep rate cuts on the sidelines (for now).
"Another sharp drop in gasoline prices last month kept headline CPI inflation on a downward trend but core inflationary pressures remain more stubborn, with core inflation unchanged at 4%," wrote Michael Pearce, lead US economist at Oxford Economics. "With underlying inflation set to trend lower only gradually next year, we expect Fed officials to push back hard on market expectations that rate cuts could come as soon as spring."
This was the first time since March that the annual core inflation rate did not decline. Within core inflation, the shelter index rose 6.5% on an unadjusted annual basis to account for nearly 70% of the total increase. On a monthly basis, the index increased 0.4%, a slight uptick from October’s 0.3% monthly jump.
Rent prices also remained remained elevated. The index for rent and owners' equivalent rent each rose 0.5% on a monthly basis. Owners' equivalent rent is the hypothetical rent a homeowner would pay for the same home.
Markets, however, still expect the central bank to begin cutting rates at its March meeting, pricing in a roughly 40% chance of a rate cut. Economists aren't completely convinced a rate hike will come at that time.
"Overall, this will do little to change the Fed's recent communications that core inflation remains too strong to contemplate shifting to rate cuts any time soon," Pearce said. "Market expectations of rate cuts early next year are likely to be disappointed. We see more stubborn wage and core inflation pressures keeping the Fed on prolonged hold, with cuts likely to be delayed until September."
Stocks opened mixed after inflation cooled in November on an annual basis. Still, price increases ticked up on a monthly basis, adding to the debate over when the central bank will start to lower rates as inflation eases back toward its 2% target.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up about 0.1%, or nearly 50 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped around 0.1%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) traded flat, after all three major gauges closed Monday at their highest levels since early 2022.
Inflation data keeps pressure off the Fed
Inflation data for November showed price pressures continue to moderate in the US economy, though not at the kind of rapid pace that would put considerable pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in short order.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November showed headline inflation rose 0.1% over the prior month and 3.1% over the same month last year. Economists had expected monthly inflation to be flat and annual inflation to hit 3.1%.
On a "core" basis, which strips out the cost of food and energy, prices rose 0.3% over last month and 4% over last year, both in line with estimates.
The main drivers of November's inflation data were the cost of energy — which fell 2.3% in November — and shelter, which rose 0.4% in November, a pickup from October's 0.3% increase. The cost of gasoline fell 6% in November.
On Monday, economists at Goldman Sachs pulled forward expectations for when the Fed would cut interest rates to the third quarter of next year on account of inflation falling faster than expected.
Tuesday's report shows this process continues to occur at an uneven pace.
