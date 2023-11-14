Stock market news today: Dow surges over 500 points after cool inflation print
US stocks rallied on Tuesday as investors digested a cooler-than-expected inflation print.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) surged more than 570 points, or around 1.7%, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped roughly 2.2%. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 2%.
The small cap Russell 2000 (^RUT) index also soared following the data with the index enjoying its best day in about a year.
The 10-year treasury yield (^TNX) dropped a whopping 17 basis points to trade near 4.46%, while the 30-year Treasury yield (^TYX) declined roughly 13 basis points to 4.62%.
On the corporate side, Home Depot's (HD) quarterly results showed a smaller-than-expected decline in same-store sales. The home-improvement retailer will lead out reports from the likes of Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) this week. While consumer spending has held up in the face of higher borrowing costs, that hasn't translated to a boost for retail stocks broadly.
Elsewhere, eyes are watching for signs of warming relations between the US and China at the APAC summit in San Francisco, where President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to meet face to face on Wednesday. They are expected to announce an agreement for China to crack down on the manufacture and export of fentanyl, Bloomberg reported.
Investors have never been this confident bond yields are headed lower: BofA survey
Investors have never been this confident that the path for bond yields is lower, new data from Bank of America showed on Tuesday.
BofA's monthly fund managers survey showed some 80% of respondents see bond yields falling in 2024, the most ever captured by the firm.
"The big change in the November FMS was not the macro outlook, but rather the conviction in lower inflation, rates, and yields," BofA's data analytics team led by strategist Michael Hartnett wrote on Tuesday.
And should this conviction in lower bond yields in the year ahead materialize, it could serve as a catalyst for a stock market which has been challenged by rising yields.
"Yields, in our view, [were] the biggest challenge for this market," Truist CO-CIO Keith Lerner said last week, attributing a recent fall in yields to why the S&P 500 had recently had its longest-winning streak in two years.
On Tuesday, after the release of the Bank of America survey, the latest Consumer Price Index report came showed prices increasing at their slowest pace in two years, which markets viewed as a welcome sign for the Fed.
Yields fell even further early Tuesday, with the 10-year yield falling more than 18 basis points to 4.4%.
Home Depot, Tesla, Fisker: Stocks trending in mid-morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in mid-morning trading on Tuesday:
Home Depot (HD): Shares jumped more than 6% after the home improvement company beat third-quarter earnings on both the top and bottom lines. Still, the company saw sales decline 3.10% year over year, although it wasn't as low as Wall Street had expected. Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma has the full breakdown here.
Tesla (TSLA): Shares climbed more than 4% after the EV maker hiked prices for some of its vehicles in China. This comes as sales in the region continue to struggle.
Meta (META), Snap (SNAP): Shares of Meta and Snap climbed roughly 2% and 8% higher, respectively, on news that Amazon (AMZN) will be partnering with social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. The partnership will allow users to directly purchase Amazon products through those platforms. Amazon shares rose nearly 3%.
Fisker (FSR): Shares of the as the automaker plummeted more than 20% after it missed revenue expectations for the third quarter. Fisker, which faces stiff competition as EV demand slows, also announced cuts to its full-year production target. The company is now targeting 13,000 to 17,000 vehicles, down from the prior 20,000.
Hike odds take a hike
A cooler-than-expected inflation print has both investors and Wall Street economists confident the Federal Reserve is done raising rates — at least through the end of year.
Immediately following the release of the data, markets were pricing in a nearly 100% chance the Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged in December, according to data from the CME Group.
"October CPI was soft on the services side, and a November print like this would not meet the bar we previously set for an additional hike in December," wrote Ellen Zentner, chief economist at Morgan Stanley. "We think soft inflation and still tight financial conditions will keep the Fed on hold."
Still, that doesn't mean the central bank can declare a win over inflation just yet.
Outside of shelter, which increased just 0.3% month-over-month in October, Oxford Economics lead US economist Michael Pearce warned, "There are signs that services inflation will prove sticky, reflecting tight labor market conditions, with the prospect of a return to the 2% target still some way off."
"Overall the October CPI report gives Fed officials more confidence that inflation is on a firm downward trajectory, which should stay their hand on any additional rate hikes," Pearce continued.
"However, the disinflation process still has some way to go, and the path to weaker services inflation depends on a continued cooling in labor market conditions, so it will still be a long time before the Fed is able to think about lowering interest rates."
Stocks rally after cool inflation print
Stocks soared on Tuesday as inflation came in softer-than-expected during the month of October.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the early morning gains, up about 1.7%. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) also jumped more than 1%, or about 350 points.
The 10-year treasury yield dropped a whopping 17 basis points to trade near 4.46%.
Stocks rip after cool CPI report
Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures were up nearly 1%. Benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures rose around 1.2%, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) added almost 1.6%.
Risk on areas of the market that have lagged recently, like the Russell 2000, also caught bids. Futures tied to the small cap index soared more than 3% after the CPI report.
Meanwhile, bond yields, which had been a headwind to stocks over the past several months, tumbled. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 4.5%, falling about 14 basis points. That would be the largest one day move in yields since the banking crisis in March.
Below is a look at how futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 responded to the print.
'Core' inflation rises at slowest pace since September 2021
The latest Consumer Prices Index report came in cooler than Wall Street expected.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal reports:
Consumer prices were unchanged from the prior month in October as a drop in oil prices dragged down headline inflation while "core" inflation rose at the slowest annual pace since September 2021, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday morning.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed prices rose 0% over last month and 3.2% over the prior year in October, a deceleration from September's 0.4% monthly increase and 3.7% annual gain in prices.
Economists had expected prices to increase 0.1% month-over-month and 3.3% year-over-year, according to data from Bloomberg.
As expected, lower energy costs held the headline figures to a smaller gain with energy prices dropping 2.5% month-over-month, driven by lower gas prices, which dropped 5% during the month of October.
On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in October climbed 4.0% over last year — lower than the annual increase seen in September, according to Bloomberg data. Monthly core prices climbed 0.2%, also lower than September's monthly rise.
Economists had expected core prices to rise 0.3% over the prior month and 4.1% over the prior year.
Stock futures little changed in countdown to CPI report
The major US stock gauges traded broadly flat on Tuesday as investors waited for the release of the October US inflation report before the market open.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.03%, or 10 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures added 0.07%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) rose 0.20%.