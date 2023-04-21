Stocks waver amid corporate earnings: Stock market news today

Stocks teetered on both sides of the flatline in early trading Friday morning as investors digested a final slate of corporate earnings to close out the week.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.03%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped 17 points, or 0.05%. Technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were down 0.15%.

All three major averages are on pace to close the week lower.

The earnings onslaught slowed slightly on Friday morning, with consumer staple Procter & Gamble (PG) reporting. Shares of Procter & Gamble rose nearly 3% as the company raised its forecast for 2023 organic sales growth to 6%, up from a prior guidance of 4% to 5%.

P&G chairman and CEO Jon Moleller told Yahoo Finance his company isn't seeing any signs of a recession in their business.

"We're seeing if anything, more careful usage of the product that they have bought," Moeller said. "So they might use a half a sheet of Bounty paper towel as opposed to a whole sheet."

Amazon (AMZN) stock rose 2% following a report Thursday afternoon that Whole Foods plans to cut several hundred corporate jobs as part of a reorganization.

Oil futures popped slightly on Friday with West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) and Brent (BZ=F) rising more than 1% in early trading. Brent Crude prices sat just under $82 a barrel.

Stocks closed lower on Thursday amid weaker-than-expected quarterly profit at Tesla (TSLA), mixed earnings data from various sectors, and softer-than-expected housing and jobs data.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told Yahoo Finance on Thursday that interest rates need to raise above 5% given stubborn inflation. The comments came two days before Federal Reserve participants enter their blackout period prior to the next FOMC meeting on May 2.

Markets are currently pricing in a 84% chance of 25-basis-point rate hike at the next FOMC meeting, according to data from the CME group.

"While the odds of a hike have risen since Friday last week, we think the softness of data this week argue more for a dovish hike," Tom Lee Head of Research wrote in a note to clients on Friday.

The S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing Price Index came in hotter than economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected. U.S. Services PMI hit a 12-month high at 53.7, while U.S. Manufacturing PMI hit a six-month high of 50.4. Economists had estimated U.S. Services PMI at. 51.5 and Manufacturing PMI at 49, per Bloomberg consenus data.

"Output rose at the sharpest pace for almost a year, as stronger demand conditions, improving supply and a steeper uptick in new orders supported the expansion," S&P Global wrote in the release. "Solid growth in activity was seen across both the manufacturing and service sectors."

