Stock rally takes breather, but S&P 500, Nasdaq have best week since March: Stock market news today
US stocks lost steam on Friday as a recent rally took a pause amid signs of a resilient economy that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve could end its rate-hike campaign soon.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) finished down about 0.3% on Friday, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down 0.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq still finished the week with their best gains since March.
In economic data, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index showed consumers are slightly more confident about the state of the economy, which could help tilt a "hawkish" Fed closer to a July rate hike.
The June preliminary number came in at 63.9, compared to expectations of 60.5, according to estimates from Bloomberg. The index had dipped to 59.2 last month in its first fall since February.
Global stocks got a lift from growing expectations that China will have to bump up stimulus as its recovery stutters.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury (^TNX) rose 4 basis points to trade at roughly 3.77%. Crude oil (CL=F) climbed about 1.5% to settle at around $71.69 a barrel.
Another busy week of earnings, econ data ahead
Via Yahoo Finance's Brent Sanchez, here's a look at what to expect on the earnings docket and economic calendar in the week ahead.
Spotify parts ways with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Spotify (SPOT) won't be renewing its podcast deal with the production company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archewell Audio. The news comes less than a year after the debut of Markle's first podcast, "Archetypes."
"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," Spotify and Archewell Audio announced in a joint statement on Thursday. No reason was given for the split.
Spotify shares were up more than 3% on Friday following the news. The stock is up more than 85% year-to-date.
Earlier this month, the audio giant announced it'd be eliminating 200 jobs, or 2% of its workforce, within its podcast division, citing "a strategic realignment."
Spotify cut 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees, earlier this year. At that time, Spotify also announced a business restructuring that led to the departure of chief content officer and advertising business officer, Dawn Ostroff.
Nasdaq set for 8th-straight winning week, typically a bullish signal
The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) is set to extend its winning streak to 8 straight weeks, which is somewhat rare.
This has occurred only four times this century and 23 times since the Nasdaq's inception five decades ago.
Looking at subsequent returns, the pattern is increasingly bullish as the length of time is increased. One week later, 57% of the returns are positive. This increases to 87% a year later, with an average gain of 16%.
One standout to the downside is the April 2010 streak, which was followed two weeks later by the original Flash Crash on May 6, 2010, which saw the Dow fall 1,000 points intraday. At the time, QE1 had completed, and the Treasury was busy refilling its Supplementary Financing Program account at the Federal Reserve back up to $200 billion.
There's a modern parallel, as the Treasury is now about to refill its Treasury General Account (TGA) at the Fed to the tune of $1 trillion (potentially, though there's no explicit target).
The 1981 bull streak reversed ahead of a 14-month bear market, egged on at the time by Fed Chair Paul Volcker's battle against inflation.
In 1999, the Nasdaq's rally break spelled trouble for investors over the long term.
But as history shows, extended rallies in the market typically lead to further gains in the months ahead.
Michael Jordan's meme sale
Michael Jordan has agreed to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the league announced on Friday.
Jordan will retain a minority ownership share as part of the deal, which is reportedly valued at about $3 billion, according to ESPN.
Plotkin, who acquired a minority stake in the Hornets in 2019, founded hedge fund Melvin Capital, which lost billions in the meme stock fiasco of 2021 after the investor bet against meme darling GameStop (GME). The firm shut down last year after having taken heavy losses.
Melvin Capital lost 39% in 2021 and another 23% in the first quarter of last year, Reuters reported in April 2022.
Fed officials 'comfortable doing more'
Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin said Friday if inflation doesn’t fall closer to the Fed's target of 2%, he’s comfortable raising interest rates higher, as reported by Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger.
"I am still looking to be convinced of the plausible story that slowing demand returns inflation relatively quickly to that target," Barkin said while speaking at the Maryland Government Finance Officer Association. "If coming data doesn’t support that story, I’m comfortable doing more."
In the week ahead, Fedspeak will be a big part of the conversation for investors with Fed Chair Jay Powell set to testify before lawmakers Wednesday and Thursday as part of his semi-annual testimony before the House and Senate.
Ahead of Powell's testimony, the Fed released its semi-annual monetary policy report, which reiterated the central bank is "strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective."
Still, that might take some time, according to updated economic forecasts in the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections (SEP.) The SEP indicated the Federal Reserve sees core inflation peaking at 3.9% this year — higher than March's projection of 3.6% — before cooling to 2.6% next year and 2.2% in 2025.
Additionally, latest Fed "dot plot," which maps out policymakers' expectations for where interest rates could be headed in the future, suggests rates will continue to tick higher in 2023.
Fed officials now see the fed funds rate peaking at 5.6% this year, higher than the Fed's previous March projection of 5.1%.This suggests the Fed will likely raise rates by 0.25% two more times this year.
Disney CFO exit 'yet another wrinkle' to Bob Iger's restructuring
In another surprise executive shakeup, Disney (DIS) announced Thursday its CFO Christine McCarthy will step down from her longstanding role due to a family medical leave of absence.
McCarthy, a close confidant of Iger who had served as Disney's financial chief for eight years, will be replaced by Kevin Lansberry, executive vice president and CFO of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, effective July 1.
Lansberry will serve as interim CFO until a full-time replacement is found. McCarthy will stay on the leadership team as a strategic advisor and will assist with the process of identifying and onboarding a long-term successor "to ensure a smooth and successful transition," Disney said.
Wells Fargo analyst Steve Cahall said Lansberry will face a slew of uphill battles heading into the back half of 2023, including a softening of parks growth due to inflation, a murky timeline for direct-to-consumer (DTC) margin improvements — the biggest issue, in Cahall's view — in addition to the purchase of Hulu's minority stake and the impact of taking ESPN fully over-the-top.
"Separately these are speed bumps to the stock. Together they're obstacles," he wrote in a new note to clients on Friday.
Disney shares were down about 1% on Friday following the news.
