Stock futures mixed on new inflation data, regional banking concerns: Stock market news today

U.S. stock futures were mixed Thursday morning as new inflation data came in cooler than expected and regional banking concerns continued to weigh on markets.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were mostly flat, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 71 points, or 0.21%. Futures on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.24%.

On Thursday morning, regional bank PacWest (PACW) reported deposit outflows were reignited in May. PacWest stock slumped 20% in pre-market trading after the company disclosed in an SEC filing its deposits fell 9.5% in the first week of May.

Shares of Disney (DIS) slumped prior to the opening bell after reporting first-quarter earnings that came in slightly weaker than analysts had hoped on Wednesday night. The media and entertainment conglomerate's price increases for Disney+ helped offset a lower-than-expected subscriber number. The report comes as Disney executes a broad restructuring plan amid an ongoing battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Elsewhere in earnings, shares of Robinhood (HOOD) traded higher by about 4% as the company reported better-than-expected revenue in the first quarter following the closing bell on Wednesday. The financial services platform also announced it will be launching 24-hour trading services for certain securities.

Several companies reported earnings prior to the opening bell on Thursday, including Sonos (SONO). The technology equipment maker that makes consumer products like bluetooth speakers cut its full-year guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA amid "softening consumer demand," according to Sonos CEO Patrick Spence. Shares tanked nearly 25% in pre-market trading.

Producer price increases for April came in cooler than economists had expected on Thursday morning. Prices rose 0.2% on a monthly basis and 2.3% on a yearly basis. Economists had expected producer prices to rise 0.3% in April on a monthly basis and 2.5% on a yearly basis, per Bloomberg consensus data. In March, producer prices slipped 0.5% on a monthly basis and rose 2.7% on a yearly basis.

The print came after Wednesday's Consumer Price Index report showed prices rose at their slowest annual pace in two years in April, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. After pricing in a roughly 78% probability of a pause prior to the CPI release, markets are now pricing a 95% chance of a rate-hike pause in June, according to the CME Fed Watch tool.

"This report should keep the Fed comfortable with a hold in June," Bank of America's team of economists wrote in a note on Wednesday. "However, note that we have one more jobs report and one more inflation print before the June meeting.”

On the labor front, initial jobless claims for the week ending May 6 exceeded expectations with 246,000 claims. Expectations were for 245,000, according to Bloomberg consensus data.

