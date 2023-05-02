Stock futures wobble as Fed meeting gets underway: Stock market news today

U.S. stock futures wobbled ahead of the open on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting gets underway.

Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped by 0.10%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dipped 0.13%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up above the flatline.

The U.S. dollar index continued its strength, marching upward for the fourth straight day for what would be the first time since January.

The moves come as regulators have taken possession of First Republic Bank (FRC), resulting in the third failure of an American bank since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.

It's been a wild ride for First Republic, which teetered on the brink of failure for nearly two months. The regional lender last week revealed that deposit outflows totaled to over $70 billion in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasuries sold off on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting as credit hit its busiest day since February with $22 billion in issuance, which spilled into the bond market.

On Tuesday, government bonds were lower. The yield on the 10-year note ticked down to 3.5%, and two-year note yields dipped to 3.52 %.

The Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting kicks off on Tuesday, and it's expected to raise rates by a quarter point. Investors' main focus will be on whether Fed officials will give any hints on forward guidance.

Some market participants are placing bets that the central bank will maintain its hawkish tone and could signal a June hike. Others, like Morgan Stanley’s equity strategist Mike Wilson, expects the Fed to pause interest rate hikes and cuts through the end of the year, resulting in the federal funds rate remaining at a steady level of just over 5% for the foreseeable future.

"Should the message delivered at this meeting lead to a re-pricing of bond market expectations for rate cuts in the second half of '23 (i.e., rate cuts get priced out, leading to an implied path that's more in line with our economists' view for a pause), that could ultimately be a negative surprise for equities," Wilson said in a Monday note.

Separately, Wall Street will turn its attention to April’s jobs report on Friday. But on Tuesday, investors will get a read on the labor market with the JOLTS report.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government could run out of funding to pay its bills by the beginning of June if Congress fails to raise the debt limit, urging lawmakers to take action immediately.

Another headliner this week on the earnings front will be Apple’s quarterly results on deck for Thursday.

Here are the trending tickers on Yahoo Finance:

Chegg, Inc. ( CHGG ): The company warned that the usage of the viral chatbot ChatGPT was pressuring customer growth.

Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ): The drugmaker beat Wall Street expectations in the first quarter following weaker sales for its COVID vaccine.

Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ): The company's quarterly results that beat analysts’ estimates, showing that consumers continue to spend more on rides and food takeout.

BP p.l.c. ( BP ): The oil giant’s quarterly profits came in lower than a year ago.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): The hotel chain reported earnings that showed sales jumped from last year, while increasing its guidance as travel demand rebounds.

—

