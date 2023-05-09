Stock futures fall as all eyes on debt ceiling talks: Stock market news today

U.S. stock futures edged downward ahead of the open on Tuesday as investors watch highly anticipated talks on a fast-approaching debt ceiling deadline.

Contracts on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped 0.38%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dipped 0.36%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.43%.

The clock is ticking for a divided U.S. Congress to raise the federal government's debt ceiling, which currently stands at over $31 trillion but risks running out of cash as soon as June 1. Razor-thin margins in Congress are complicating the matter. President Joe Biden plans to meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday.

Wall Street is also looking ahead to Wednesday's April inflation report, which serves as perhaps the marquee event of this week. Headline inflation is forecast to increase 0.4% month-over-month and 5.5% from a year ago. Some economists expect energy prices to have likely risen during the month, while food prices are not anticipated to show the deceleration they did in March.

As the U.S. gets closer to the brink of a default, nearly half of US banks are tightening their lending standards. If companies struggle to access loans, they might cut back on investment, slowing economic growth. Tighter credit conditions may "act as a de-facto Fed hike," as JPMorgan analysts wrote Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fed officials have shifted their focus to the debt ceiling debate. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said in an exclusive interview with Yahoo Finance on Monday that the new battle comes “at the worst possible time,” as “it just makes it extremely difficult to figure out what will be the conditions for economic growth and the job market.” He called on lawmakers to get the job done.

Separately, economic data showed that confidence among small-business owners fell in April to the lowest level since 2013, signaling a pullback in business investment.

Treasury yields were lower Tuesday morning. The yield on the 10-year note fell to 3.48%, while the two-year note yield slid to 3.97 %.

On the earnings front, Wall Street anticipates results from Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN), and Warren Buffett’s favorite Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which are all set to report later today after the bell.

In single-stock moves, shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) jumped Tuesday morning after its first-quarter results topped expectations and said it expects to be profitable through the end of the year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) shares sank on Tuesday despite the payments company raising profit outlook for 2023, saying expectations for revenue growth for the year are higher.

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) fell after the EV maker reported lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Monday and trimmed its 2023 production forecasts.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) shares ticked up Tuesday morning after the company cut its sales forecast on declining demand for pork and beef and said its costs are rising. The stock plunged more than 16% Monday.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

