Josh Schafer
Stock market news today: Nasdaq surges 2% to lead market rally, Dow lags as Boeing falls 8%
Stocks rallied to start the trading week as big tech carried the major averages higher while Boeing (BA) shares sold off, weighing on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI).
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) soared 2.2%, after all three major stock indexes broke a nine-week winning steak on Friday. Meanwhile, the Dow rose about 0.6%.
Monday marked the best single-day gains for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 since November 14.
Dow component Boeing's shares tumbled 8% after US authorities grounded some 737 Max 9 jets in the wake of a midair fuselage blowout. Fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems's (SPR) shares sank more than 10%.
Elsewhere, Nvidia (NVDA) stock soared more than 6% on a report that the semiconductor could launch a China-focused AI chip in the second quarter of 2024. Crypto stocks also caught a bid as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) touched above $47,000 for the first time since April 2022 amid excitement that an ETF for the world's largest digital currency could be passed this week.
This week could bring a catalyst for the market, with earnings reports from big banks and a crucial reading on inflation ahead. The CPI inflation reading is due Thursday, while JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) will kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season.
Meanwhile, oil prices fell nearly 4% as investors absorbed Saudi Arabia's decision to cut key prices of crude supplies to all regions, including its main Asia market.
Stocks open mixed after snapping 9-week winning streak
Stocks opened mixed on Monday after ending their nine-week winning streak last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.4%, or 150 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) was up 0.4%.
Last week hotter-than-expected jobs data raised investors' questions on when the Federal Reserve was likely to begin cutting interest rates this year.
