Stock market news today: Nasdaq surges 2% to lead market rally, Dow lags as Boeing falls 8%

Stocks rallied to start the trading week as big tech carried the major averages higher while Boeing (BA) shares sold off, weighing on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI).

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) soared 2.2%, after all three major stock indexes broke a nine-week winning steak on Friday. Meanwhile, the Dow rose about 0.6%.

Monday marked the best single-day gains for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 since November 14.

Dow component Boeing's shares tumbled 8% after US authorities grounded some 737 Max 9 jets in the wake of a midair fuselage blowout. Fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems's (SPR) shares sank more than 10%.

Elsewhere, Nvidia (NVDA) stock soared more than 6% on a report that the semiconductor could launch a China-focused AI chip in the second quarter of 2024. Crypto stocks also caught a bid as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) touched above $47,000 for the first time since April 2022 amid excitement that an ETF for the world's largest digital currency could be passed this week.

This week could bring a catalyst for the market, with earnings reports from big banks and a crucial reading on inflation ahead. The CPI inflation reading is due Thursday, while JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) will kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell nearly 4% as investors absorbed Saudi Arabia's decision to cut key prices of crude supplies to all regions, including its main Asia market.

