Stock market news today: S&P 500, Nasdaq rally to cap another winning week
Stocks pushed higher in afternoon trading on Friday, a day after a jump in bond yields and a more hawkish tone from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell helped to snap the longest winning streak for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in two years.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped nearly 2% followed by the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC), which climbed about 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) pushed above 0.9%, or more than 300 points. All three indices are on track for weekly gains.
The gains come despite fresh economic data that showed the American consumer feels worse about the state of the US economy with expectations for long-run inflation ticking up to a level not seen since 2011.
Still in focus Friday was the message from Powell, who described the Fed's policy as "restrictive" but emphasized rate hikes were still on the table as the outlook for inflation remains cloudy.
"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," Powell said in a speech before the International Monetary Fund in Washington.
Meanwhile, bond yields ticked down after spiking Thursday afternoon. The benchmark 10-year yield (^TNX) moved down to trade near 4.63%.
In commodities, oil rose for the second straight session after plunging to a three-month low on concerns about global consumption. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) moved up above $77 a barrel, while Brent crude futures (BZ=F) traded above $81.
What to watch next week
Here's a look at what's coming up next week...
Investors turn focus to next week's CPI print
On Tuesday, investors will digest one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision: October's Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The report is expected to show headline inflation of 3.3%, a deceleration from September's 3.7% annual gain in prices, according to estimates from Bloomberg. Over the prior month, consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.1% in October, a slower clip than September's 0.4% monthly increase.
Lower energy costs are likely to have held the headline figures to a smaller gain.
On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in October are expected to have risen 4.1% over last year — matching the annual increase seen in September, according to Bloomberg data. Monthly core prices are expected to have climbed 0.3%, also matching September's monthly rise.
"Subdued increase in October’s headline CPI is likely to be overshadowed by another firm reading in the core," Wells Fargo wrote in a note ahead of the report.
The bank said core CPI is likely to signal "slower progress on inflation," adding: "While shelter disinflation likely resumed in October, the steady drag from health insurance is set to flip to a boost with this month’s release. Goods deflation probably has paused."
Wells Fargo's team expects that core CPI will still be rising about 3% annually by this time next year, noting "slower inflation in the months to come does not necessarily mean victory on inflation."
Recent stock rally 'has been relatively unloved'
Investors will have to see more to fully embrace US equities again — at least according to Citi.
"It's uncanny how we see little in the way of flows despite a strong equity rally," Citi managing director Scott Chronert wrote on Friday. "It really did nothing to entice a lot of stubborn asset allocator money off the sidelines."
Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped their longest winning streak in two years on Thursday as a jump in bond yields and a more hawkish tone from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spooked investors. The indexes bounced back on Friday, with the Nasdaq rallying nearly 2% while the S&P climbed more than 1% in midday trade.
Still, Chronert said the recently rally "has been relatively unloved."
"Cross-asset valuations likely play into this as money markets continue to provide solid income. With cash returning 5+%, investor may need to feel like there is an all clear to buy equities, which may include a Fed on pause, stable-to-lower long-end rates, continued earnings resilience, and positive macro data," he added.
Equity mutual funds and ETFs faced outflows of $8.4 billion for the week ended Nov. 1, marking a seven-week streak of outflows, according to Citi.
Domestic funds saw outflows of $4.9 billion for the week while world equity products saw net outflows of $3.4 billion.
Rising consumer inflation expectations 'will be concerning to the Fed'
Fresh economic data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed the American consumer feels worse about the state of the US economy, with expectations for long-run inflation ticking up to a level not seen since 2011.
Oxford Economics warned in a new note the rise in consumer inflation expectations, despite falling gas prices, "will be concerning to the Fed."
"The Fed will want to see a decline as they try to bring inflation down to their target rate of 2% and elevated inflation expectations would be another sign that rates will need to stay higher for longer," Grace Zwemmer, economic research analyst, wrote following the data's release.
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell said Thursday that monetary policy is in "restrictive territory" and kept the option for more rate hikes on the table.
"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," Powell said in a speech before the International Monetary Fund in Washington, as reported by Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger.
Still, it's not all bad news.
Zwemmer noted that while tightening financial conditions will likely weigh on consumer spending in the months ahead, "consumption has remained resilient throughout Q3, and we do not expect spending to decline as greatly as the decline in sentiment would imply."
Stocks push higher in midday trading
Stocks continued to move higher in afternoon trading on Friday, despite increased consumer fears about the state of the US economy.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped above 1.5% followed by the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC), which climbed more than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) pushed above 0.7%, or more than 250 points.
Bitcoin steadies, Ethereum soars
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices steadied on Friday after surging close to $38,000 on Thursday amid optimism regulators will soon approve the first spot bitcoin ETF. As of mid-morning, prices were trading at just above $37,400 a coin. Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith can get you up to speed on the price action here.
Ethereum (ETH-USD), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, jumped about 5% to trade near $2,100 on Friday after BlackRock filed for an Ethereum ETF with the Nasdaq on Thursday. Ether, which touched a six-month high earlier in the session, has rallied 75% since the start of the year.
Consumer inflation expectations hit highest level since 2011
The stagnation in headline inflation decreases appears to be weighing on the American consumer.
The latest reading on consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan released Friday showed expectations for long-run inflation ticked up to a level not seen since 2011. Consumers now see inflation at 3.2% over the next five years, a move up from the 3% last month.
The broad index of consumer sentiment showed a reading of 60.4, below economist expectations for a reading of 63.7. The print is the lowest since May and marks the fourth straight month of declines for the closely tracked index of consumer sentiment.
"While current and expected personal finances both improved modestly this month, the long-run economic outlook slid 12%, in part due to growing concerns about the negative effects of high interest rates," Surveys of Consumers director Joanne Hsu said in the release. "Ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine weighed on many consumers as well."
Plug Power, The Trade Desk, Tesla: Stocks trending in morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in morning trading on Friday:
Plug Power (PLUG): Shares plummeted more than 30% after the company, which provides fuel cells for industrial EVs used by Amazon and Walmart, warned in an SEC filing there is "substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern" given its cash position and expected capital spending. The filing comes after Plug reported weak third quarter results amid "unprecedented hydrogen supply challenges" in North America.
The Trade Desk (TTD): Shares of the digital advertising company sank roughly 20% after the company's fourth quarter revenue guidance came in lighter than expected as advertising headwinds persist across the industry. The company projected revenue for the current quarter of $580 million, compared to the $610 million analyst polled by Bloomberg had expected.
Tesla (TSLA): Tesla shares traded flat on Friday following support from Tesla bulls like Gary Black, managing partner of Future Fund, and Wedbush analyst Dan Ives after HSBC analyst Michael Tyndall initiated coverage of Tesla on Thursday with a Reduce rating and $146 price target, implying a 33% drop in the stock. Check out full coverage by Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian here.
Diageo (DEO): Shares of the alcohol company, which owns Johnnie Walker whisky, Captain Morgan rum, and Smirnoff vodka, among others, fell about 15% on Friday after warning sales will suffer in Latin America and the Caribbean due to "materially weaker performance" and "macroeconomic pressures." The region accounts for about 11% of total sales. The company expects first half operating profit growth to drop as a result.
Stocks open higher
Stocks opened higher on Friday after snapping their longest winning streak in two years on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) led the early morning session, jumping by about 0.5% or more than 150 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) and benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) each gained about 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.
Futures higher ahead of week's final trading day
US stock futures were higher ahead of Friday's opening bell, with Dow futures leading the way, rising about 0.3%, and S&P 500 and Russell 2000 futures pointing to gains closer to 0.2% at the open. Nasdaq futures were up about 0.1%.
Stocks will look to rebound on Friday after snapping their longest winning streak in two years on Thursday, following a weak 30-year Treasury bond auction and comments from Fed Chair Jay Powell that left the door open to future rate hikes from the central bank.