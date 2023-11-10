Stock market news today: S&P 500, Nasdaq rally to cap another winning week

Stocks pushed higher in afternoon trading on Friday, a day after a jump in bond yields and a more hawkish tone from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell helped to snap the longest winning streak for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in two years.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped nearly 2% followed by the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC), which climbed about 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) pushed above 0.9%, or more than 300 points. All three indices are on track for weekly gains.

The gains come despite fresh economic data that showed the American consumer feels worse about the state of the US economy with expectations for long-run inflation ticking up to a level not seen since 2011.

Still in focus Friday was the message from Powell, who described the Fed's policy as "restrictive" but emphasized rate hikes were still on the table as the outlook for inflation remains cloudy.

"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," Powell said in a speech before the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

Meanwhile, bond yields ticked down after spiking Thursday afternoon. The benchmark 10-year yield (^TNX) moved down to trade near 4.63%.

In commodities, oil rose for the second straight session after plunging to a three-month low on concerns about global consumption. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) moved up above $77 a barrel, while Brent crude futures (BZ=F) traded above $81.