Stock market news today: Stocks close mixed as investors await key inflation data
Stocks closed Monday's trading session mixed, but little changed, as investors geared up for a key US inflation reading and a week packed with potential insight on how consumers are holding up in the face of high borrowing costs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was the only index to close in the green, up 0.16%, or more than 50 points. That's the highest close for the index since Sept. 20.
The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) closed down about 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.
Front of mind is the October Consumer Price Index report due Tuesday, a key input for the Federal Reserve in its interest rate decisions. Several Fed officials' comments last week kept the door open for more rate hikes, dampening the optimism for an easing in tightening that has helped buoy stocks.
Adding to the cautious tone were concerns about the US government's finances, after Moody's changed its outlook on its debt to "negative" from "stable" and as another shutdown deadline looms on Friday. Lawmakers lack the will to resolve the fiscal crisis as the debt situation is made worse by high interest rates, former Fed official Bill Dudley warned.
Here comes the CPI report...
On Tuesday, investors will digest one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision: October's Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The report, set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show headline inflation of 3.3%, a deceleration from September's 3.7% annual gain in prices, according to estimates from Bloomberg. Over the prior month, consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.1% in October, a slower clip than September's 0.4% monthly increase.
Lower energy costs are likely to have held the headline figures to a smaller gain. Bank of America anticipates a 1.8% month-over-month drop in energy prices, driven by lower gas prices, which fell sharply during the month of October.
Food inflation should continue at a trend-like pace of 0.2% month-over-month, the bank said.
On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in October are expected to have risen 4.1% over last year — matching the annual increase seen in September, according to Bloomberg data. Monthly core prices are expected to have climbed 0.3%, also matching September's monthly rise.
Wall Street expects a divergence in retail earnings this week
The US consumer will be in focus this week with a slew of retail earnings slated for release.
And while the economic story of 2023 has largely been about resilience and better-than-expected spending, it hasn't translated to higher retail stocks sector wide.
"Americans are being selective with their spending, and while that can keep the economy afloat, it leads to a divergence among companies within the sector," eToro US investment analyst Callie Cox wrote in a blog post on November 11.
Cox noted higher travel spending has helped the median service-based retailer stock rise 13.6% this year, per eToro's analysis. Meanwhile the median automobile and parts retailer is down 12.6% since the start of the year, reflecting the divergence Cox referenced.
Investors will be greeted by a broad group of earnings this week, starting with Home Depot (HD). Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT) will also highlight the earnings calendar followed that also includes Macy's (M), TJX Companies (TJX), and BJ's Wholesale (BJ) also set to release results.
The October read on retail sales out Wednesday morning will also offer a key read on the state of the consumer. Wall Street economists surveyed by Bloomberg project retail sales fell in October, which would mark the first month-over-month decline since March.
The week will provide an update on the health of the US economy despite calls for a slowdown continuing to mount as many on Wall Street wait for student loan payments restarting, declining excess savings and higher borrowing costs to grab hold of the American consumer.
"Given the consumer’s role in the economy, the direction from here likely has implications for the broader market," Evercore ISI senior managing director Julian Emanuel wrote in a research note on November 12.
On a company level, Morgan Stanley equity analyst Simeon Gutman recently wrote in a research note that Walmart was well positioned for a "beat and raise" scenario. Meanwhile Gutman doesn't see an inflection point to the upside to bring Target out of its sputter yet. In home improvement, Morgan Stanley is "leaning cautious" near term as it projects sales "softness" for Lowe's (LOW) to drive weaker than expected earnings in the third quarter while Home Depot could lead that part of the retail sector.
OPEC says oil demand still remains 'strong'
The world’s major oil producers say the market's fundamentals remain strong —despite recent downbeat sentiment.
As Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré reports:
OPEC’s latest monthly oil report says “oil market fundamentals remain strong despite exaggerated negative sentiments.”
The report by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries points to “robust major global growth trends” including US economic data for the third quarter and upgraded Chinese economic growth projections of 5.4% for 2023.
OPEC analysts note the latest data shows Chinese crude imports increasing to 11.4 million barrels per day in October, on track to reach a new annual record high for this year.
The oil cartel attributes the recent downward trend in crude prices to “financial market speculators, as they have sharply reduced their net long positions over the month of October.”
“In total, they have sold an equivalent of more than 200 mb [million barrels] of oil since late September, or about 37% of total bullish positions. This has fueled market volatility and accelerated the price declines,” said the report.
On Monday, West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) edged higher, trading just above $77 per barrel. Brent (BZ=F) crude gained fractionally, hovering above $82 per barrel. The current oil price level is a stark difference from the 2023 highs in late September and a 28% rally in the third quarter.
Boeing, Tesla, monday.com: Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in afternoon trading on Monday:
Boeing (BA): Shares of the aerospace giant jumped about 4% on a new Bloomberg report that China is considering ending its freeze on purchases of the 737 Max aircraft after more than four years, coupled with news the company secured a $52 billion order from Emirates at the Dubai Airshow.
Tesla (TSLA): The EV maker saw shares rise about 3.5% on the heels of a new deal with UK petrol station group EG. The group plans to acquire Tesla’s superchargers, brand them as "evpoint" and place at its locations throughout Europe.
monday.com (MNDY): Shares surged more than 11% after the company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $723 million to $725 million.
Tyson Foods (TSN): Shares fell about 3% after the company reported disappointing earnings amid slowing meat demand. The company expects sales to be flat for the upcoming fiscal year, dragged down by the beef division as ranchers reduce herds to their lowest levels in decades.
Dow flips into positive territory
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) reversed earlier losses by mid-afternoon trading on Monday, rising about 0.2%, or more than 50 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the declines in the session, down about 0.2%, while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) traded flat.
Morgan Stanley predicts S&P 500 to end 2024 at 4500
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson sees stocks nearly flat in 2024.
Wilson projects earnings growth in the S&P 500 (^GSPC) to $229 per share, resulting in a year-end target for the benchmark index of 4,500. That target represents nearly 2% upside to current levels, well below the average yearly return of about 10% for the S&P 500.
Wilson's projection stems, in part, from lackluster commentary from companies about the health of the US economy and consumer headed into 2024.
"While the medium-term outlook for earnings looks positive, the near-term backdrop remains challenged," Wilson wrote. "Earnings revisions breadth, which typically leads consensus estimates, has rolled over once again and is at the lowest level since March this year. Underpinning this trend is more cautious corporate commentary overall that’s once again centered on the macro."
Wilson also highlights how the erosion of fiscal stimulus to fuel consumer spending and the impact of the Federal Reserve's "higher for longer" interest rate strategy is "increasingly weighing on both corporate and consumer sentiment."
"The combination of these factors suggests that earnings headwinds will likely persist into early next year before a durable recovery takes hold," Wilson wrote.
Importantly though, Wilson, who has been bearish on the market and earnings since before the 2022 drawdown, sees earnings improvements ahead in 2024.
He sees positive operating leverage and growth from artificial intelligence driving margin expansion. That's in line with many analysts who project the earnings decline likely bottomed last quarter, with S&P 500 companies expected to come out of their earnings recession during the current reporting period.
Wilson notes that margin pressure is a common main driver of an earnings recession as companies rightsize their operations to drive profits. Bank of America's Ohsung Kwon recently told Yahoo Finance that his team is becoming increasingly confident that has taken place and companies are well positioned entering 2024. Wilson feels similar about the rebalancing from corporates.
"It takes time for companies to right size expenses in line with slowing top line growth," Wilson wrote. "Once that happens, however, and demand begins to recover, positive operating leverage resumes and drives margin expansion and earnings growth. This expectation is embedded into our 2024 (+7% growth) and 2025 earnings forecasts (+16% growth)."
Shutdown risks loom after US credit rating downgrade
There are renewed fears of a potential government shutdown with a funding deadline currently set for Friday.
Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson said he hopes to avoid a shutdown, unveiling a two-step temporary spending plan to fund some government departments and agencies until January and February.
"This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories," Johnson said in a statement. "The bill will stop the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess."
However, far-right Republicans might thwart that plan. Even the White House balked at the proposal.
"This proposal is just a recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns, full stop," said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "House Republicans need to stop wasting time on their own political divisions, do their jobs, and work in a bipartisan way to prevent a shutdown."
The risk comes after Moody's downgraded its outlook on the US government's debt to "negative" from "stable."
"Continued political polarization in the US Congress raises the risk that successive governments will not be able to reach consensus," the ratings agency said in its announcement on Friday.
Big banks diverge on future of Fed rate hikes
Two of Wall Street's biggest heavy hitters differ on when, and to what extent, the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
Morgan Stanley economists predict the central bank will begin to cut rates in June 2024 then again in September before continuing to cut by 25 basis points in every meeting from the fourth quarter onward until the fed funds rate hits about 2.375% by the end of 2025.
The forecast also included an expected peak in unemployment at 4.3% in 2025.
Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, expects the first rate cut in the fourth quarter of 2024, followed by an additional cut every quarter through mid-2026. That would likely leave rates within a target range of 3.5%-3.75% by the end of 2025.
The next Fed meeting is set for Dec. 13. As of mid-morning on Monday, markets were pricing in a roughly 86% chance the Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged, according to data from the CME Group.
Stocks slip at the opening bell
Stocks slipped to kick off a busy trading week on Monday after US indexes rebounded Friday to close out a second week of gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the early morning declines, down about 0.4%. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell roughly 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed about 0.2%, or roughly 50 points.