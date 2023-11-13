Stock market news today: Stocks close mixed as investors await key inflation data

Stocks closed Monday's trading session mixed, but little changed, as investors geared up for a key US inflation reading and a week packed with potential insight on how consumers are holding up in the face of high borrowing costs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was the only index to close in the green, up 0.16%, or more than 50 points. That's the highest close for the index since Sept. 20.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) closed down about 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Front of mind is the October Consumer Price Index report due Tuesday, a key input for the Federal Reserve in its interest rate decisions. Several Fed officials' comments last week kept the door open for more rate hikes, dampening the optimism for an easing in tightening that has helped buoy stocks.

Adding to the cautious tone were concerns about the US government's finances, after Moody's changed its outlook on its debt to "negative" from "stable" and as another shutdown deadline looms on Friday. Lawmakers lack the will to resolve the fiscal crisis as the debt situation is made worse by high interest rates, former Fed official Bill Dudley warned.