Stock market news today: Stocks higher after Fed, yields break 8-day winning streak

Stocks opened higher on Friday, a day after a jump in bond yields and a more hawkish tone from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell helped to snap the longest winning streak for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped by about 0.5% or more than 150 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) and benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) each gained about 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Still in focus Friday was the message from Powell, who described the Fed's policy as "restrictive" but emphasized rate hikes were still on the table as the outlook for inflation remains cloudy.

"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," Powell said in a speech before the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

Other Fed officials have suggested this week that they believe the central bank needs to implement more tightening. On Friday, the Dallas Fed's Lorie Logan, Atlanta's Raphael Bostic, and San Francisco's Mary Daly are all set to speak.

Meanwhile, bond yields ticked down after spiking Thursday afternoon. The benchmark 10-year yield (^TNX) moved down below 4.6%.

Wall Street on Friday will also get a fresh look at consumer sentiment with the release of the University of Michigan's index.

In commodities, oil rose for the second straight session after plunging to a three-month low on concerns about global consumption. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) was up close to $77 a barrel, while Brent crude futures (BZ=F) traded above $80.