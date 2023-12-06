Stock market news today: Stocks little changed as jobs market shows more signs of softening
US stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors looked to data that signaled more cooling in the labor market.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) all traded flat in midday trading after the gauges closed Tuesday mixed.
Wednesday brought fresh signs of softening in the labor market, as the ADP gauge on private payrolls missed expectations, finding that 103,000 jobs were added in November.
That came after Tuesday's soft reading on jobs openings bolstered optimism for a Fed pivot to cutting interest rates. Markets are pricing in at least 100 basis points of cuts next year. But doubts about policy remain, with strategists warning those bets look "overdone."
Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD) briefly surged past $44,000 as more retail investors dived in and embraced hopes for rate cuts and coming spot bitcoin ETFs. The leading digital asset has since given up those gains, coming off notching a six-day win streak, its longest since May, on Tuesday.
Returning strikes to boost November jobs report
Investors will be closely watching the November jobs report on Friday — and the end of both the auto workers' and actors' strikes last month should translate to more payroll gains in the report.
"We expect the November employment report to show an acceleration in job growth, driven by the return of striking UAW and SAG-AFTRA workers," wrote Nancy Vanden Houten, lead US economist at Oxford Economics. "The return of striking workers will inflate the headline: We expect that the end of the United Auto Workers strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike will boost job growth by roughly 45,000. Adjusted for those two strikes, we estimate job growth of 160,000, down from 183,000 in October."
Employment in manufacturing decreased by 35,000 in October, reflecting a decline of 33,000 jobs in motor vehicles and parts "that was largely due to strike activity," according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This was the first time the auto strike's impact showed up in the monthly jobs report.
Coupled with jobs lost in the autos sector, employment in motion picture and sound recording industries decreased by another 5,000 in October after falling by 7,000 in September and 17,000 in August, "reflecting the impact of labor disputes." Since May, which is when the writers' strike first began, employment in those industries has declined by 44,000.
The United Auto Workers reached agreements with all of the Big Three Detroit automakers at the end of October, following 46 days on strike. SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, ended a 118-day strike on November 9 following the conclusion of the five-month long writers' strike on September 27.
"Looking through strike-related noise, we expect the jobs report to be consistent with softening labor market conditions, allowing the Fed to forego more rate increases. We continue to think rate cuts are still several months away," Oxford Economics added.
With job boom in restaurants 'behind us,' expect slower payroll growth in 2024
One of the largest contributors to the post-pandemic job market boom is cooling off.
New data from ADP released on Wednesday revealed the US added 103,000 private payroll jobs, below economists expectations for 110,000 job gains. One of the largest lagging sectors of the job market proved to be leisure and hospitality, once an industry that couldn't find enough workers during the heat of the pandemic. The sector dropped 7,000 jobs in November.
“Restaurants and hotels were the biggest job creators during the post-pandemic recovery,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “But that boost is behind us, and the return to trend in leisure and hospitality suggests the economy as a whole will see more moderate hiring and wage growth in 2024.”
Wednesday's data comes in line with other signs that the labor market is normalizing from the pandemic. On Tuesday, the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, released Tuesday revealed the ratio of job openings to the number of unemployed workers fell to 1.34, its lowest reading since August 2021. The unemployment rate has ticked higher over the last several months, rising from its several decade low, and employees haven't been fleeing the job at the same pace the "quiet quitter" craze in 2021.
Part of that could be because they aren't be rewarded as much for leaving. Further data from ADP shows annual wage growth for workers changing jobs fell to 8.3% in November, the slowest pace of growth since June 2021. Meanwhile, workers who kept the same job saw wages rise 5.6% last month, the least since September 2021. The reward for switching jobs is now its smallest in three years ADP has tracked the data point.
Stocks rise at the open
Stocks opened in the green on Wednesday after new data revealed cooling in the labor market.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was almost 0.5% higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) moved up 0.7%, after the gauges closed Tuesday mixed.
