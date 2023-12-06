Stock market news today: Stocks little changed as jobs market shows more signs of softening

US stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors looked to data that signaled more cooling in the labor market.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC), Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) all traded flat in midday trading after the gauges closed Tuesday mixed.

Wednesday brought fresh signs of softening in the labor market, as the ADP gauge on private payrolls missed expectations, finding that 103,000 jobs were added in November.

That came after Tuesday's soft reading on jobs openings bolstered optimism for a Fed pivot to cutting interest rates. Markets are pricing in at least 100 basis points of cuts next year. But doubts about policy remain, with strategists warning those bets look "overdone."

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans, and credit cards

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD) briefly surged past $44,000 as more retail investors dived in and embraced hopes for rate cuts and coming spot bitcoin ETFs. The leading digital asset has since given up those gains, coming off notching a six-day win streak, its longest since May, on Tuesday.

