Stock market news today: Stocks pop, tech leads as focus fixes on jobs data
Tech stocks led the major averages higher on Thursday as investors looked again to labor market data for signposts to the path of interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lagged the other major averages, rising about 0.2%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) popped 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pointed to a rebound for tech stocks, rising 1.3%.
Signs this week that the labor market is finally getting back to normal point to the Federal Reserve's anti-inflation interest rate hikes as having their desired impact. With a soft landing for the economy looking more likely, traders have been betting on a Fed policy shift to cut rates.
Tech stocks led the gains with Alphabet (GOOGL) shares surging almost 6% after the company launched new AI initiatives.
The latest weekly jobless claims data revealed 220,000 claims were filed in the week ending Dec. 2. The number came in line with what economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected and was up just 2,000 from the week prior, largely reflecting limited increases in layoffs.
But the crucial monthly US jobs report on Friday will be the real test of inflation and interest rate expectations before the Fed's last meeting of the year next week.
In commodities, oil prices regained some ground after hitting a five-month low. West Texas Intermediate futures (CL=F) and Brent (BZ=F) crude futures, the international benchmark price, both rose about 1%.
Tech titans lead market rally
Tech stocks are ripping higher on Thursday with the Nasdaq up over 1%.
Alphabet (GOOGL) shares shave surged about 6% after the company launched new AI initiatives. Meanwhile, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta and Apple are also up at lest 1% in a Magnificent 7 led rally in markets.
Below is a look at how some of the biggest stocks in the Nasdaq 100 are performing today just before 1 p.m. ET.
The bundle is back
The streaming wars have reached a fever pitch with more ads, higher prices, and greater competition as platforms scramble to reach profitability and capture paying users.
With so many choices now available to consumers, the media landscape seems to be reverting to the cable TV bundle of years past — the very thing that streaming set out to undo.
On Monday, telecom giant Verizon (VZ) announced it will offer a $10 bundle for the ad-supported plans of both Netflix (NFLX) and Warner Bros. Discovery's Max (WBD) streaming services, yielding more than 40% in savings.
The offer, available for Verizon's myPlan customers, will begin on Thursday. The company will also offer an additional bundle that combines the ad-free Disney+ plan along with the ad-supported tiers of Hulu, ESPN+, Netflix, and Max for $20 a month.
The news comes after The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Paramount Global (PARA) and Apple (AAPL) are in early-stage talks to bundle their streaming services at a discount. Paramount declined to comment while Apple did not respond to Yahoo Finance's request.
The concept of bundling isn't new. Companies in the space have recently been doing it with their own services. Apple for instance offers Apple One, which combines Apple TV+ with other services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade. The bundle launched globally in late 2020.
On Wednesday, Disney, which also has been offering a bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, officially began its domestic rollout of a one-app experience that incorporates Hulu content via Disney+ — a similar play to Paramount's Showtime combination as well as the integration of HBO Max and Discovery+, which both merged their respective services earlier this year.
There have also been third-party bundles, with the ad-supported Paramount+ plan automatically offered to Walmart+ members. Meanwhile, customers of Instacart+ receive Peacock's ad-supported plan at no additional cost. Paramount also struck a partnership with Delta earlier this year.
"Everybody's trying to come up with something proprietary," Mark Boidman, partner and global head of media at Solomon Partners, told Yahoo Finance of the bundle. "When you can bundle something together at an attractive price in the minds of consumers then that makes sense."
Dow trails S&P 500 by most since 2000
Stocks are higher on Wednesday but the Dow Jones is once again lagging the other major averages, a trend that's played out throughout much of 2023.
New research from DataTrek helps us understand why.
The Dow Jones industrial average hasn't fallen this far behind the S&P 500 in a given year since the Dot.Com bubble, according to new research from Datatrek. The oldest of the three major averages is up just shy of 9%. The benchmark S&P 500 has doubled that, rising almost 19%.
As with most things that have underperformed the S&P 500 during 2023, the key has been exposure to the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks — Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA).
Just two of those companies, Apple and Microsoft, are in the Dow. The index has a less than 20% exposure to the information technology sector. When including Magnificent 7 companies and other traditional tech sector companies, the S&P 500 is 40% technology stocks.
"The S&P’s outsized weighting in tech has enabled it to outperform as they have all the key ingredients to do so: global, scalable businesses that dominate their respective industries," Datatrek's co-founders Nicholas Colas and Jessica Rabe wrote in a a new research note on Wednesday night. "They are also enablers of the “next big thing” relative to gen AI. The power of disruptive innovation is a structural trend that is unlikely to reverse course."
Jobless claims come in flat again, but don't lose track of this indicator in 2024
Jobless claims were roughly flat in the week ending Dec. 2.
Sitting at 220,000, a chart from Jefferies shows that despite some mid-year volatility, the four-week moving average is largely unchanged since the end of winter.
The roughly flat trend in jobless claims reflects a labor market that's remained relatively steadfast despite some signs of loosening, particularly with overall unemployment picking up over the last several months.
Despite recent staleness, Deutsche Bank's chief US economist Matthew Luzzetti believes claim filings will still be an indicator to watch in 2024. If the weekly jobless claims print breaks out of its current pattern it could be a sign the economy is slowly tipping into recession, per Luzzetti.
"Initial jobless claims are going to be kind of our best high-frequency read on what's what's happening [in the labor market]," Luzzetti told Yahoo Finance at a media roundtable on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank has projected a mild recession in the first half of the year with the unemployment rate hitting 4.5%.
"If that [jobless claims number] moves up into the, you know, [230,000 to 250,000] range on an average basis and kind of stays there, that'd be something that I think is more in line with our forecast," Luzzetti said.
Stocks open in the green
