Stock market news today: Stocks rally after cool inflation print
US stocks soared on Tuesday as investors digested a cooler-than-expected inflation print and bond yields plummeted.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the early morning gains, up about 1.7%. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) also jumped more than 1%, or about 350 points.
The 10-year treasury yield (^TNX) dropped a whopping 17 basis points to trade near 4.46%, while the 30-year Treasury yield (^TYX) declined roughly 12 basis points to 4.62%.
On the corporate side, Home Depot's (HD) quarterly results showed a smaller-than-expected decline in same-store sales. The home-improvement retailer will lead out reports from the likes of Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) this week. While consumer spending has held up in the face of higher borrowing costs, that hasn't translated to a boost for retail stocks broadly.
Elsewhere, eyes are watching for signs of warming relations between the US and China at the APAC summit in San Francisco, where President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to meet face to face on Wednesday. They are expected to announce an agreement for China to crack down on the manufacture and export of fentanyl, Bloomberg reported.
Stocks rip after cool CPI report
Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures were up nearly 1%. Benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures rose around 1.2%, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) added almost 1.6%.
Risk on areas of the market that have lagged recently, like the Russell 2000 also caught bids. Futures tied to the small cap index soared more than 3% after the CPI report.
Meanwhile, bond yields, which had been a headwind to stocks over the past several months, tumbled. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 4.5%, falling about 14 basis points. That would be the largest one day move in yields since the banking crisis in March.
Below is a look at how futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 responded to the print.
'Core' inflation rises at slowest pace since September 2021
The latest Consumer Prices Index report came in cooler than Wall Street expected.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal reports:
Consumer prices were unchanged from the prior month in October as a drop in oil prices dragged down headline inflation while "core" inflation rose at the slowest annual pace since September 2021, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday morning.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed prices rose 0% over last month and 3.2% over the prior year in October, a deceleration from September's 0.4% monthly increase and 3.7% annual gain in prices.
Economists had expected prices to increase 0.1% month-over-month and 3.3% year-over-year, according to data from Bloomberg.
As expected, lower energy costs held the headline figures to a smaller gain with energy prices dropping 2.5% month-over-month, driven by lower gas prices, which dropped 5% during the month of October.
On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in October climbed 4.0% over last year — lower than the annual increase seen in September, according to Bloomberg data. Monthly core prices climbed 0.2%, also lower than September's monthly rise.
Economists had expected core prices to rise 0.3% over the prior month and 4.1% over the prior year.
