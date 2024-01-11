Stock market news today: Stocks recover losses after hot inflation print

US stocks recovered from earlier losses on Thursday to end the session mostly flat after a fresh reading on December inflation came in slightly hotter than economists had expected, raising new questions about the Federal Reserve's path on interest rates.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) which had been down as much as 0.8% during the session, closed just under the flatline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) hovered slightly above breakeven.

Interest rate sensitive sectors lagged the most, with real estate and utility stocks ending the session lower.

Stocks have struggled this week as investors counted down to the US consumer inflation reading for December. That reading showed a slightly bigger jump than expected, as prices ticked up 0.3% month over month and 3.4% year over year. On a "core" basis, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, inflation rose 3.9% over the past year.

The print was seen as critical for traders who have been increasingly pricing in the odds of a "soft landing" — where inflation retreats to 2% without an economic downturn — since the last CPI report.

Meanwhile, US spot bitcoin ETFs (full list here) began trading on Thursday after the SEC gave regulatory approval on Wednesday.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) held above $46,000 per token, while rival ether (ETH-USD) jumped amid bets the second-biggest token is next to get the ETF green light.

Ahead of its quarterly financial update on Friday, Citigroup (C) said it will take more than $3 billion in one-time reserves and expenses in the results. The fourth quarter earnings season is crucial for stocks, given their dismal performance this year so far.

