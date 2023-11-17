Stock market news today: Stocks rise to head for weekly win

Stock futures rose on Friday, looking to build on the week's solid gains as Wall Street looked to retail updates and oil's losses for signals to a slowing economy.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures climbed almost 0.3%, after the index snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday. S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were up roughly 0.3%, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were little changed in the wake of daily gains for both gauges.

All three US indexes are on track for weekly wins thanks to a roaring midweek rally, which came as the market grew convinced the Federal Reserve could ease back on interest-rate hikes. Cooler inflation and softer jobs data were taken as signs the central bank's tightening is finally squeezing the US economy.

Some investors see similar signals in retailer updates. Gap (GPS) gave a bleak forecast for holiday sales in its earnings late Thursday, joining Walmart and Target in warning a falloff in consumer spending will hit the all-important shopping season.

Oil prices are also hinting at a slowdown, sinking into a bear market ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later in November. West Texas Intermediate crude (CL=F) and Brent crude futures (BZ=F) both rose around 1%, but both were still headed for a weekly loss after touching their lowest level in nearly four months.

Meanwhile, Alibaba's (BABA) decision to abandon the spin-off of its cloud unit drew attention to struggles at the Chinese e-commerce giant, whose shares sank in New York to erase more than $20 billion in market value. The decision, which Alibaba said was fueled by Washington's chip curbs, also highlighted that US-China ties are still frayed after a meeting between the country's presidents failed to make a splash.