Stock market news today: Stocks slip, bond yields rise as rate-cut bets cool

US stocks slid on Wednesday and bond yields rose as optimism for fast interest-rate cuts waned amid fresh jobs data and with the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes ahead.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.6% while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped about 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped roughly 0.9% after a bruising session that saw tech stocks shed almost 1.6%.
Further signs of a cooling US labor market greeted investors on Wednesday. New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed there were 8.79 million job openings at the end of November, the lowest level since March 2021. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected 8.82 million openings.
Minutes of the Fed's December meeting due later on Wednesday could give a window into how near officials think they are to easing up on tightening, so they can nail a "soft landing" for the economy.
Live6 updates
Josh Schafer
Real estate drags in Wednesday trade
Interest rate sensitive sectors had ripped higher since the start of November as investors have increasingly bet on a soft landing.
But as some doubt has crept into that narrative to start 2024, sectors like Real Estate (XLRE) that marched higher during the recent market rally are giving back some gains.
Real Estate was the biggest laggard among the 11 sectors on Thursday, falling nearly 2% by 12:30 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was off about 0.7%.
Notably, today's market action comes as investor bets on a interest rate cut in March have softened. Investors are placing a roughly 75% chance on a cut in March as of Thursday, per the CME FedWatch tool. That's down from the 90% chance investors saw a week ago.
Josh Schafer
'Little hope' for manufacturing turnaround for now, economist says
The December ISM manufacturing report released Wednesday showed the sector remained in contraction for the 14th consecutive month.
Though, the index reading of 47.4 came in higher than month prior of 46.7 and above Wall Street's estimates for 47.1.
But with the index just inching above its lowest level in six months, Jefferies US economist Thomas Simons doesn't see a turnaround happening yet.
"The environment for capex investment remains very challenging due to high rates and uncertainty about the economy," Simons wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday. "The feint hope of rate cuts coming around the corner offers some upside risk for the sector going forward, but it is still a long way off from recovery."
There were some bright spots in the report though, including a decrease in the prices paid component, a good sign for the fight against inflation, per economists.
"The data show no strong signs of any change in the ongoing trend of goods disinflation," Simons wrote.
Ines Ferré
Oil prices jump 3% on supply worries
Oil futures rose more than 3% on Wednesday amid supply concerns following reports of a disruption to a major Libyan oilfield.
West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) traded as high as $72.75 per barrel during the morning session. Brent (BZ=F) touched a session high of $78.29.
Futures have been volatile over the last several sessions amid concerns of rising tensions in the Red Sea, which connects to the Suez Canal, a major pathway for shipments.
On Tuesday oil wavered between positive and negative territory after Iran deployed a warship to the Red Sea.
"The real threat to prices is the Iranian oil exports (near 2 mil bbls/day) that could suddenly be taken off the global market," Dennis Kissler, senior vice president at BOK Financial, wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.
Josh Schafer
Job openings hit lowest level since March 2021
Job openings hit their lowest level since March 2021 in November, coming in lower than Wall Street expected and reflecting a continued cooling in the labor market to end 2023.
The report also showed the quits rate, a sign of confidence among workers, slipped to 2.2% down from 2.3% in the previous month. Additionally, the JOLTS report showed 5.5 million hires were made in the month, a slight decrease from the 5.9 million seen last month.
Josh Schafer
Tech lags at the open
Bond yields rose as tech stocks sank at the open on Wednesday, continuing a trend seen the day prior.
Meanwhile, Bonds headed lower for a fourth day, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) up near 4%.

The moves comes after Tuesday brought one of the worst starts to the year for the Nasdaq since 1972.
Meanwhile, Bonds headed lower for a fourth day, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) up near 4%.
The moves comes after Tuesday brought one of the worst starts to the year for the Nasdaq since 1972.
Myles Udland
Labor market comes into focus
After a rough first day of trading, investor attention on Wednesday will turn to the labor market with the monthly update on job openings and turnover — known as the JOLTS report — set for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A decline in job openings throughout 2023 served as an early indicator the US labor market was slowing, and Wednesday's data will serve as a key table-setter ahead of Friday's December jobs report.
Expectations are Wednesday's report will show there 8.85 million jobs open at the end of November.
