Stock market news today: Stocks soar, yields tumble as inflation pressures ease in October
US stocks capped off a strong rally on Tuesday as investors digested a cooler-than-expected inflation print.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed up more than 450 points, or around 1.4%, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped roughly 2.4%. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1.9%.
The small cap Russell 2000 (^RUT) index also soared following the data, closing up more than 5% — its best close in over a year.
The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) dropped a whopping 19 basis points to trade near 4.44%, while the 30-year Treasury yield (^TYX) declined roughly 12 basis points to 4.62%.
Consumer prices were unchanged from the prior month in October as a drop in oil prices dragged down headline inflation while "core" inflation rose at the slowest annual pace since September 2021, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday morning.
The deceleration signaled to both investors and Wall Street economists that the Federal Reserve could very likely be done raising interest rates.
Gold prices jump
Gold futures (GC=F) rose nearly 1%, or roughly $18 an ounce, to trade near $1,968 an ounce by late afternoon trading on Tuesday. Gold is on track for its highest close since November 6.
Here's what's cheaper post-CPI
Amid a cooler-than-expected inflation print for the month of October, more things are getting cheaper.
As Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman reports:
Airfares fell by the most, with a 13.2% drop year over year. Rental cars dropped by 9.6%. Both moves are signs the post-COVID travel boom that pushed up prices is winding down.
Used cars are falling in price, after a crazy inflation surged caused by a shortage of computer chips for new vehicles. Used car prices dropped by 7.1% in October, the 12th consecutive annualized decline.
Other categories were down modestly in October: appliances (-2%), electronics (-1%), furniture (-2.9%), gasoline (-5.3%), household energy (-3.2%), medical care (-0.8%), school supplies (-3.2%), and toys (-3.7%).
Most staples aren’t getting cheaper, alas, which is why consumers still consider inflation to be a pernicious problem. Food inflation is now a modest 2.1%, but that’s on top of price hikes that crested 13% on a year-over-year basis during the last two years. So while the current level of price hikes might be tolerable, that’s on top of prior hikes that far outstripped wage growth.
Rent is the other budget-killer. Rents are still rising by 7.2% per year, after peaking at an 8.8% annualized rate this past spring. Housing is the biggest expense for most people, and renters have been the unfortunate victims of rising demand for rental properties amid stagnant supply.
Bonds yields headed for largest single-day drop since March as narrative shifts in market
The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) has fallen more than 18 basis points to 4.4%.
If this intraday move holds, it would mark the biggest move in the bond market since investors sought the traditional "flight to safety" trade amid the regional banking crisis in March and the lowest close for the 10-year Treasury yield since Sept. 22.
"The market's telling you they expect the Fed to start easing sooner rather than later," Charles Schwab chief fixed income strategist Kathy Jones told Yahoo Finance. "I would guess, early 2024."
To Jones, the move lower after Tuesday's cooler-than-expected inflation report could mark a shift of investor sentiment in the bond market.
"The Treasury market certainly feels more like a buy the dip than sell the rally market now," Jones said. "Over a long time, so much fear of rising yields and falling prices. And now, I have a perception that there's a lot more people saying, 'Well, where do I get in? If I didn't get 5% on my Treasury, where do I go now to get it?'"
For stock investors, Jones's analysis is key as many equity strategists have flagged to Yahoo Finance over the last month that rising bond yields were one of the largest headwinds for equities.
The downward trajectory for bonds could still be "rocky," Jones said. But her team at Charles Schwab has fair value on the 10-year yield between 4% and 4.25% over the next several months, indicating the most likely path forward in the coming months is lower.
"I don't think it'll be a smooth glide path," Jones said. " It never is but especially in this cycle, because It's been such an odd cycle. But yeah, if we continue to get decent news, if the trends continue, then [yields falling] is what I would expect."
Nvidia on track for all-time record close
Nvidia (NVDA) stock jumped more than 2% on Tuesday, on pace for an all-time record close and its 10th straight session of gains — the longest winning streak since the end of 2016.
The positive moves come after the company recently announced it launched a new chip, the H200, as it doubles down on leveraging AI technology.
"H200 is compatible with its predecessor H100 installations, enabling faster time to market," Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya wrote in a note to clients on Monday. "We view the latter point as critical, as hyperscalers do not need to invest to reconfigure their existing hardware platform, incentivizing customers to remain key partners of [Nvidia]."
Arya, who maintained his Buy rating and $650 price target, said the chip "adds" to Nvidia's competitive portfolio.
The company's last closing high was on Aug. 31 when the stock finished the day at $493.55 a share. Nvidia will report third quarter results on Nov. 21.
Rally party continues for stocks
The small cap Russell 2000 (^RUT) index also soared following the data with the index enjoying its best day in about a year.
Investors have never been this confident bond yields are headed lower: BofA survey
Investors have never been this confident that the path for bond yields is lower, new data from Bank of America showed on Tuesday.
BofA's monthly fund managers survey showed some 80% of respondents see bond yields falling in 2024, the most ever captured by the firm.
"The big change in the November FMS was not the macro outlook, but rather the conviction in lower inflation, rates, and yields," BofA's data analytics team led by strategist Michael Hartnett wrote on Tuesday.
And should this conviction in lower bond yields in the year ahead materialize, it could serve as a catalyst for a stock market that has been challenged by rising yields.
"Yields, in our view, [were] the biggest challenge for this market," Truist co-chief investment officer Keith Lerner said last week, attributing the S&P 500's longest winning streak in two years to a recent fall in yields.
On Tuesday, after the release of the Bank of America survey, the latest Consumer Price Index report showed prices increasing at their slowest pace in two years, which markets viewed as a welcome sign for the Fed.
Yields fell even further early Tuesday, with the 10-year yield falling more than 18 basis points to 4.4%.
Home Depot, Tesla, Fisker: Stocks trending in mid-morning trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in mid-morning trading on Tuesday:
Home Depot (HD): Shares jumped more than 6% after the home improvement company beat third quarter earnings on both the top and bottom lines. Still, the company saw sales decline 3.10% year over year, though this was less than Wall Street had expected. Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma has the full breakdown here.
Tesla (TSLA): Shares climbed more than 4% after the EV maker hiked prices for some of its vehicles in China. This comes as sales in the region continue to struggle.
Meta (META), Snap (SNAP): Shares of Meta and Snap climbed roughly 2% and 8%, respectively, on reports that Amazon (AMZN) will be partnering with social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. The partnership will allow users to directly purchase Amazon products through those platforms. Amazon shares rose nearly 3%.
Fisker (FSR): Shares of the automaker plummeted more than 20% after the company missed revenue expectations for the third quarter. Fisker, which faces stiff competition as EV demand slows, also announced cuts to its full-year production target. The company is now targeting 13,000 to 17,000 vehicles, down from 20,000 previously.
Hike odds take a hike
A cooler-than-expected inflation print has both investors and Wall Street economists confident the Federal Reserve is done raising rates — at least through the end of year.
Immediately following the release of the data, markets were pricing in a nearly 100% chance the Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged in December, according to data from the CME Group.
"October CPI was soft on the services side, and a November print like this would not meet the bar we previously set for an additional hike in December," wrote Ellen Zentner, chief economist at Morgan Stanley. "We think soft inflation and still tight financial conditions will keep the Fed on hold."
Still, that doesn't mean the central bank can declare a win over inflation just yet.
Outside of shelter, which increased just 0.3% month over month in October, Oxford Economics lead US economist Michael Pearce warned, "There are signs that services inflation will prove sticky, reflecting tight labor market conditions, with the prospect of a return to the 2% target still some way off."
"Overall the October CPI report gives Fed officials more confidence that inflation is on a firm downward trajectory, which should stay their hand on any additional rate hikes," Pearce continued.
"However, the disinflation process still has some way to go, and the path to weaker services inflation depends on a continued cooling in labor market conditions, so it will still be a long time before the Fed is able to think about lowering interest rates."
Stocks rally after cool inflation print
Stocks soared on Tuesday as inflation came in softer than expected during the month of October.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the early morning gains, up about 1.7%. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) also jumped more than 1%, or about 350 points.
