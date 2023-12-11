Stock market news today: Stocks tick higher with CPI data, Fed on the horizon

Stocks ticked higher by late afternoon trading on Monday following an uneven start to a week as investors look ahead to a crucial inflation update and the Federal Reserve's last policy decision of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained about 0.3% or roughly 100 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.3%. Tech stocks also moved higher to reverse earlier losses, with the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) adding more than 0.1%

The cautious mood comes as investors brace for two events that could set the tone for stocks going into 2024: November's reading on consumer inflation and the Fed's interest rate decision.

Jobs data on Friday bolstered hopes the Fed could score a "soft landing" for a US economy burdened with historically high borrowing costs. That helped the gauges closed out their sixth straight week of wins, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ending at their highest levels since early 2022.

Now the focus is shifting to the Consumer Price Index data due Tuesday, which could put that optimism to the test. Signs of cooling in inflation have cemented expectations that the Fed will put a pause on rate hikes this week, while bets are growing for a rate cut before the summer.

In individual corporates, Macy's (M) shares surged more than 20% after getting a $5.8 billion buyout offer. The store chain’s board is considering the bid to take it private, a source told Yahoo Finance.

