Stock market news today: US futures hold near highs ahead of CPI data

US stock futures held steady near their 2023 highs on Tuesday, ahead of the release of a key inflation report likely to factor into this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures edged up roughly 0.1%, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were little changed. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) rose about 0.1%, after all three major gauges closed Monday at their highest levels since early 2022.

Caution prevailed in the countdown to the Consumer Price Index update for November due later, one of the last economic inputs the Fed will get before its interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Investors are widely expecting a pause to rate hikes at the end of the central bank's two-day meeting, which starts Tuesday. But traders are easing back on their bets on a rate cut in March, according to CME FedWatch data.

While consumer inflation is expected to remain flat for the second straight month, the "core" reading — which excludes food and energy prices — could prove stickier. That would likely prompt investors to rethink when the Fed might start lowering rates.

Ahead of the report, US bond yields retreated, with 10-year Treasury yields (^TNX) down roughly 4 basis points to trade around 4.19%.

In individual stocks, Oracle (ORCL) shares sank over 8% in premarket trading after the software giant's second-quarter sales fell short of estimates.

