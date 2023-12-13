Stock market news today: US futures inch up as final 2023 Fed decision looms

US stock futures ticked higher on Wednesday, eyeing a bid for fresh 2023 highs, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's last interest-rate decision of the year.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose roughly 0.1%, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were up about 0.2%. The indexes ended Tuesday at their highest since early 2022, with the Dow notching its third highest close ever.

The focus is firmly on the Fed's policy decision due Wednesday afternoon, with investors on alert for signs of an end to interest-rate hikes in Chair Jerome Powell's comments.

The central bank is overwhelmingly expected to keep rates on hold — a view that Tuesday's consumer inflation report did little to change. The debate now centers on whether the Fed believes it has done enough in dampening inflation to start cutting rates before the summer.

Elsewhere, oil hovered around its lowest levels since June as worries about oversupply persisted and the market weighed the COP28 deal to transition away from fossil fuels. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) and Brent crude futures (BZ=F) both steadied after Tuesday's losses, trading around $69 a barrel and $73 a barrel, respectively.

In individual corporates, Tesla (TSLA) shares slipped slightly after the EV maker recalled over 2 million cars to fix an Autopilot safety flaw and said some of its Model 3 vehicles will lose a US consumer tax credit.

The major US stock market indexes have had a stellar year, led by the Nasdaq Composite's (^IXIC) nearly 40% advance. But as 2023 wraps up, investors will be keeping a close watch on potential record closes for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC). On Tuesday, the Dow notched its third-highest close on record, settling at 36,577.94. The blue chip index is just about 120 points, or less than 1%, away from its record closing high of 36,799.65 reached on Jan. 4, 2022. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 closed at 4,643.70 on Tuesday, just over 3% away from its closing record high of 4,796.56 reached on Jan. 3, 2022. The Nasdaq, for its part, settled at 14,533.40 on Tuesday, closer to 10% away from its record high of 16,057.44 reached in Nov. 2021. As Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reported Tuesday, the Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady has been the best environment for stocks when compared to periods just before or after the Fed either raises or lowers rates. And with the Fed expected to remain on hold Wednesday — and possibly into the second or third quarter of 2024 — market history remains on the side of the bulls.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady this Wednesday at the end of the central bank's last policy meeting of 2023. Investors will listen out for any sign that the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the 1980s is over when the policy decision comes at 2 p.m. ET. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to play down the prospect of a rate cut anytime soon, even as some traders bet on a pivot as early as March.

