Stock market news today: US futures inch up as final 2023 Fed decision looms
US stock futures ticked higher on Wednesday, eyeing a bid for fresh 2023 highs, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's last interest-rate decision of the year.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose roughly 0.1%, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were up about 0.2%. The indexes ended Tuesday at their highest since early 2022, with the Dow notching its third highest close ever.
The focus is firmly on the Fed's policy decision due Wednesday afternoon, with investors on alert for signs of an end to interest-rate hikes in Chair Jerome Powell's comments.
The central bank is overwhelmingly expected to keep rates on hold — a view that Tuesday's consumer inflation report did little to change. The debate now centers on whether the Fed believes it has done enough in dampening inflation to start cutting rates before the summer.
Elsewhere, oil hovered around its lowest levels since June as worries about oversupply persisted and the market weighed the COP28 deal to transition away from fossil fuels. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) and Brent crude futures (BZ=F) both steadied after Tuesday's losses, trading around $69 a barrel and $73 a barrel, respectively.
In individual corporates, Tesla (TSLA) shares slipped slightly after the EV maker recalled over 2 million cars to fix an Autopilot safety flaw and said some of its Model 3 vehicles will lose a US consumer tax credit.
