Stock market news today: US futures rise as Fed pivot fuels euphoria

US stock futures gained on Thursday, as investors continued to celebrate a dovish shift by the Federal Reserve that helped propel the Dow to a new all-time closing high.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) put on 0.3%, setting the blue-chip index up to build on its record close above 37,000 on Wednesday. S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were up 0.3%, while contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) added 0.4%.

The gauges posted fresh 2023 highs in the wake of the Fed's policy decision, which signaled the Fed is unlikely to hike interest-rates further and that it could cut rates three times next year.

That message surprised and thrilled investors, who welcomed the Fed's forecast of further cooling in inflation and no sharp rise in unemployment. Bonds rallied alongside stocks, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury (^TNX) down below 4% on Thursday, for the first time since August.

Meanwhile, oil prices moved up about 1.7% to come further off the five-month low hit earlier this week. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures traded at nearly $71 a barrel, while Brent crude futures (BZ=F) rose toward $76 a barrel.

Reports on initial jobless claims and retail sales due later could put the market euphoria to the test, watched for what they say about the health of the US economy.

Eyes are also on central bank decisions elsewhere on Thursday, for signs of a worldwide move to easing. The Bank of England kept its interest rates on hold, as did the Swiss National Bank, though Norway's policymakers raised the benchmark rate in a surprise move. Next up is the European Central Bank, where no rate move is expected.

In individual corporates, Adobe (ADBE) shares sank about 5% in premarket trading after the software maker's sales outlook signaled it will have to wait longer than expected for a boost from new AI tools. Adobe also said US antitrust regulators are looking into its cancellation rules for subscriptions.

