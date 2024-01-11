Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,791.96
    +8.51 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,713.65
    +17.92 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,033.47
    +63.83 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,970.26
    +2.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.12
    +1.75 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.90
    +5.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.04
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0961
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0420
    +0.0120 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2737
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8890
    +0.2460 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    47,638.40
    +2,357.32 (+5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.44
    +0.68 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,049.86
    +608.14 (+1.77%)
     
Breaking News:

Consumer prices rise slightly more than expected in December

Live

Stock market news today: US futures seesaw as inflation jumps more than expected

105
Karen Friar
·Editor

US stock futures seesawed around the flatline Thursday morning as a reading on December inflation came in slightly hotter than economists had expected, raising new questions about the Federal Reserve's path on interest rates.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were down about 0.1% after the benchmark ended Wednesday at its highest close since January 2022, just short of notching a new record. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) wavered around the flatline, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) also fell around 0.1%.

Stocks have struggled this week as investors counted down to the US consumer inflation reading for December. That reading showed a slightly bigger jump than expected, as prices ticked up 0.3% month over month and 3.4% year over year. On a "core" basis, inflation rose 3.9% over the past year.

The print was seen as critical for traders who have been increasingly pricing in the odds of a "soft landing" — where inflation retreats to 2% without an economic downturn — since the last CPI report.

Meanwhile, crypto stocks got a boost after the SEC gave regulatory approval for US spot bitcoin ETFs to begin trading on Thursday, seen as a game-changer for the sector. Shares in exchange Coinbase (COIN) and miner Marathon Digital (MARA) were among those moving higher in premarket trading.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbed above $47,000 to trade at its highest levels since March 2022, while rival ether (ETH-USD) jumped amid bets the second-biggest token is next to get the ETF green light.

Ahead of its quarterly financial update on Friday, Citigroup (C) said it will take more than $3 billion in one-time reserves and expenses in the results. The fourth-quarter earnings season is crucial for stocks, given their dismal performance this year so far.

Live1 update
  • Brett LoGiurato

    Inflation ticks higher than expected in December

    Thursday's highly anticipated inflation report showed that consumer prices increased slightly more than expected in November.

    A quick look at the numbers:

    • Headline CPI, month over month: 0.3% increase vs. 0.2% expected

    • Headline CPI, year over year: 3.4% vs. 3.2% expected

    • "Core" CPI, year over year: 3.9% vs. 3.8% expected

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer has all the details here.

Click here for in-depth analysis of the latest stock market news and events moving stock prices.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Advertisement